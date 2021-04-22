Is the Miami Dolphins’ top target Kyle Pitts or could they trade down?

The Miami Dolphins have been probably the most lively groups within the 2021 NFL Draft. With the NFL’s annual choice occasion only one week away and with rumors swirling of extra trades to return, a number of sources near Professional Soccer Community recommend that Chris Grier has a selected participant in his sights. If he’s obtainable with the sixth general decide, the Dolphins are anticipated to pick Florida’s Kyle Pitts.

Talking on the April 21 episode of Draft Insiders, TMT’s Chief NFL Draft Analyst and NFL Insider Tony Pauline shared inside info with Chief NFL Analyst Trey Wingo:

“I’m advised that the Dolphins, proper now, are very content material the place they’re at as a result of they’re both going to take Pitts or one of many excellent broad receivers. Proper now, in the event that they stand pat, it seems just like the decide goes to be Pitts.”

Will Kyle Pitts be the decide for the Miami Dolphins at No. 6?

Pauline’s assertion that Pitts is prone to be the decide at No. 6 for the Dolphins corroborates info that sources near the franchise inform TMT about Miami’s plans. The choice would make good sense. Miami must encompass quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with offensive weaponry, and Pitts is arguably the best weapon within the class.

The Florida tight finish loved an astonishing yr. He displayed sensational pass-catching capacity, hauling in 43 receptions for 770 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns at a ridiculous 17.9 yards per catch. He’s basically a large receiver in a decent finish’s physique. His athletic efficiency at Florida’s Professional Day solely confirmed he’s an distinctive athlete.

May Miami make a transfer once more?

Regardless of all of the commerce rumors, don’t count on the Dolphins to make a transfer as much as seize their “man.” If he’s obtainable at No. 6, they’ll presumably take him. If he’s not there, Grier may decide up the telephone and name different groups, as Pauline explains.

“I’ve not heard something about them being occupied with shifting up. What I’ve heard is that they’d be occupied with shifting down. However they’re probably not going to maneuver down a complete lot of spots, from what I’ve heard. I’m advised that if they might transfer down a couple of slots to get one of many receivers, they’re open to that.”

In response to sources near TMT, the telephone has already been ringing. Though particular groups haven’t been divulged, we have been advised that “curiosity is excessive” and that Grier “likes to deal.” That a lot is clear from the trades the Dolphins have executed on this 2021 NFL Draft course of.

If not Pitts, then a special cross catcher would be the decide

In the event that they don’t land Pitts at No. 6 and commerce again, who’s the seemingly decide? There are three excellent receivers within the class in Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle. They’re all uniquely proficient. Nonetheless, all of them have their very own problems so far as the Dolphins are involved, as Pauline particulars in talking about Smith, who weighed in at 166 kilos at Mix medicals final week.

“Someone stated to me, any person near the group, they stated when push involves shove, they don’t know if Chris Grier goes to draft a receiver that’s below 170 kilos. So, in the event that they transfer down — it’s a chance — I feel it’ll solely be a couple of slots, and it will likely be no matter broad receiver is there. It may very well be Smith. It may very well be Waddle. I’m advised that in the event that they transfer down, then abruptly Chase comes again into the dialog.”

May gamers that opted out be barred from being chosen by the Dolphins?

The latter level is attention-grabbing. One of many causes touted for the Dolphins initially buying and selling out of the third general decide with the San Francisco 49ers was that some inside the group weren’t prepared to take a shot on gamers that opted out of the 2020 faculty soccer season.

Sources successfully confirmed the reasoning this week. TMT was advised that Chase has a “huge grade for play however is being knocked for opting out.” Described because the “clear high WR on our board,” the previous LSU broad receiver might show too good a possibility to cross up.

“They didn’t wish to take Chase as a result of he opted out,” concludes Pauline. “However, there comes a cut-off date the place Chase is simply too nice a price to cross up. So, I’m advised in the event that they transfer down — and Chase is there — he’s going to be a part of the dialog.”

Dolphins’ plans at No. 18 are clearer with one week till the NFL Draft

The dialog has been targeted on the sixth general decide. But, the Dolphins have two first-round picks within the 2021 NFL Draft. For the longest time, the 18th general decide has been related by many — myself included — to be the optimum touchdown spot for Alabama working again Najee Harris.

Nevertheless, in line with Pauline, that is turning into more and more unlikely.

“Harris remains to be within the dialog. However, my sense from speaking to individuals is it’s in all probability not going to be Harris at 18. What I used to be advised tonight is search for the Dolphins to maneuver in direction of a cross rusher at 18. If Paye receipts is there, I feel it’s a fantastic match for a Brian Flores sort of participant.”

“We’ve talked about Azeez Ojulari. I can’t get a really feel for the way a lot they do or don’t like Zaven Collins. Clearly, Phillips’ shout, would they take him at 18? I don’t know. However, what I’m listening to proper now at 18, shifting away from Harris, and shifting in direction of a cross rusher.”

It’s only one week till we discover out for certain what the Dolphins will do within the 2021 NFL Draft. Proper now, it’s both stand pat for Pitts or attempt to commerce again for a special cross catcher.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a workers author for Professional Soccer Community. You may observe him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.