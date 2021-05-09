ENTERTAINMENT

Is the next 20 hours heavy for India, WHO warns? Know the truth

Avatar

The second wave of Corona is wreaking havoc in the country. Thousands of patients are killed every day. Millions of new cases are coming up. Meanwhile, fake news is also spreading very fast in social media.

These days, a message is going viral on social media, in which it is said that the next 20 hours are heavy for India. Fake news spreaders did not even stop referring to an institution like ICMR for this. In this message being forwarded on WhatsApp, “WHO has told ICMR that if the Indians do not improve in the next 20 hours, then India will enter the third phase.”

PIB did a fact check of this message, in which this claim turned out to be fake. PIB has tweeted to refrain from forwarding or sending such fake messages. PIB wrote in its tweet, ‘In a fake message it is being claimed that India has been warned by WHO keeping in mind the increasing cases of Corona. An explanation has already been issued by the South-East Asia branch of the World Health Organization on this. Please do not forward any such message.

