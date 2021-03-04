Is the royal family treating Meghan Markle like Diana, the young princess? – TMT Daily

Princess Diana was extremely young when she joined the royal family. The world’s eyes immediately turned on the nursery-school teacher and many described her as “the world’s most famous woman”. After marrying Prince Charles and becoming a princess, she was in line to become the next queen.

The world saw his actions and the paparazzi hugged him wherever he kept him. The relationship between the young princess Diana and the press had long been less than cordial, and it showed.

Now, some are saying that Meghan Markle, the wife of Diana’s son, is the modern day princess Diana. He has been repeatedly dragged into the mud by headlines and tabloids – Harry has also admitted that the press cited a major reason he decided to step back from royal duties and move out of the country with Meghan.

Crown this is due to

Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were compared in large numbers after the fourth season Netflix show Crown was issued. While this is certainly a dramatic version of the story of the royal family, even Prince Harry has acknowledged that the broad strokes are quite accurate.

Fourth season of Crown The princess encounters Diana and her struggles in an attempt to be accepted into the British royalty. The scene most people point to is that other women in the family say that Diana will eventually bend down to fit into the family, or I will break up.

When Meghan Markle was first brought into the family, she was in considerable headlines for how she struggled to follow the rules, that she needed “classes” on etiquette, and Other similar negatives that remind many of the Princess Diana era of Tablo’s rise to headlines.

Another Day Another Title

This week was compared again when headlines began to claim that Meghan Markle was threatening the staff while she is still a working member of the royal family.

Twitter reported that it was as strange as the “leaks” it received about the youth in the 1990s Princess Diana Shouting at the staff. User @nazirafzal suddenly stated that “like any long-running band they’re not playing any new material, they’re just re-cycling their biggest hits”.

Many so-called royal experts have reported that the royal family does not love the newcomers, who make connections with or interact with them in public. Both Diana and Meghan were quite young, extremely charismatic, and likeable – meaning the public could connect better with both women. Meghan Markle, being a divorced and black, also brought a relativity to the royal family that she never had, which also created a large demographic of people she liked.

Blamed the victim

Accusing the victim may be somewhat strong, but it is somewhat accurate. Both princess diana and Meghan Markle Battling paparazzi – Mehgan Markle is still there to an extent.

Recently Meghan Markle and her husband Harry were criticized for being interviewed. The most notable one was with Oprah. It was claimed that Tabloid and Paparazzi were left begging after this time, now they are putting themselves in the headlines, demanding attention.

In the meantime, they all really wanted the false rumors to be prevented from spreading, and not to invade their personal lives. The interviews were on their own terms, which allowed them to choose what they share and what they do not share.

Similar claims were made about Diana – many times she appeared in court at the press and other times where they were apparently haggling her. People claimed that she was playing with the press and really liked it all.

Different women, same treatment

Apparently Princess Diana and Meghan Markle are different women with their own separate struggles and experiences, but it is not unreasonable to compare them with the way the royal family and the media deemed the two women “outsiders”.

Luckily for Markle, she and her husband decided that enough was enough and the two left a little more peacefully with their young son. Life in another country.

