Is the Ukraine war weakening Putin’s position in Russia? | Russia-Ukraine war News

Despite ongoing peace talks, the end of Russia’s war on Ukraine is nowhere in sight.

And as Ukrainian cities come under attack, there is growing pressure of a calm in Russia, which is increasingly isolated internationally.

Punitive sanctions are taking effect and discontent – which officials are determined to quell – is growing, reportedly even in the Kremlin.

As the war breaks out, observers are asking: Is Vladimir Putin’s position shaking?

The Russian president enjoys a solid level of support among legislators, as evidenced by a recent vote that recognized the separatist, self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic of Ukraine before the war broke out.

Of the 450 members of the Duma, 351 supported the move, in line with Putin’s approval.

At the same time,…