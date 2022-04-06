Is there a Champions League semi-final draw? UEFA bracket details ahead of 28 May final

The UEFA Champions League quarter-finals gets underway as the tournament progresses to the final on 28 May at the Stade de France outside Paris.

Real Madrid’s comeback win over PSG, Atletico Madrid thrashing Manchester United and Benfica stunning Ajax with the round of 16 producing incredible spectacles, the knockouts have not disappointed at this point.

By April 13, we will know about all four semi-finalists of the competition and the matchups for the semi-finals. Those pairs had already been established before the start of the quarterfinals. When UEFA held the Champions League quarterfinal draw, it also held a semifinal draw to establish the bracket all the way to the final.

Depending on the quarterfinal results, the bracket may give gifts…