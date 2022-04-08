Is there a Europa Conference League semifinal draw? UEFA bracket details ahead of May 25 final

We have reached the quarter-final stage of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

The first leg of the last-eight matches will take place this week and there are some interesting matchups, including Leicester City’s clash against PSV.

Elsewhere, Bodo/Glimt will aim for another upset against Roma, while Feyenoord plays Slavia Prague and Marseilles take on PAOK.

The road to the final to be held at the Arena Kombetare in Tirana on May 25 has already been set.

Leicester are likely to take on Roma in the semi-finals, with Brendan Rodgers and Jose Mourinho facing off. The pair had previously worked together at Chelsea, with Rodgers as a youth coach.

