Is there a post-credits scene in The Secrets of Dumbledore?

Every pop culture movie in the present day has an inevitable question after its release: Does it have a post-credits scene? – latest Fantastic Beasts The film is no exception.

if we reveal Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore There’s a post-credits scene, discuss it wizarding world History the end-credits scenes, and explain how Marvel Studios has changed the cinematic experience for good.

Helmed by David Yates, the director behind the first two Fantastic Beasts movies and four harry potter movies, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the eleventh film in the broad wizarding world The franchise, which starred Eddie Redmayne, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and Jude Law as Dumbledore.