“Is There Any Real Mystery You’re Picking Trevor Lawrence”: Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer Says Trevor Lawrence “Is Certainly The Direction We’re Going” | The SportsRush

Trevor Lawrence is going number one in every mock draft available. It appears, that Lawrence will also likely go number one in the real draft too.

New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was asked about the prospect of drafting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick on The Peter Kind Podcast. Meyer’s answer was basically a confirmation of what we all already expected.

“Is there any real mystery that you’re picking Trevor Lawrence?”

The Clemson quarterback is certainly at the top of everyone’s list for various reasons, and there’s no surprise that Jacksonville would love to have his services.

The Jaguars have no long-term option at quarterback right now, and it would be a downright shocker if they didn’t pick Lawrence first.

What Makes Trevor Lawrence So Special?

Lawrence is a generational talent. That’s what’s being said about the Clemson product at the moment. In his three years at Clemson, Lawrence never threw double digit interceptions in a season.

Additionally, every year he had at least 3,000 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns. His production led to him winning the 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and the 2020 ACC Player of the Year.

In his freshman year, Lawrence would lead Clemson to an undefeated record and a National Championship. Simply put, his production and winning are on levels we’ve never seen before from a college quarterback.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had the following to say about Lawrence:

He’s the total package, both physically and mentally. He can make every throw with velocity while also having the mobility to move the pocket or use his legs. His touch is outstanding and his football intelligence continues to grow. He will set protections, eliminate things quickly in his reads.

Just watch his tape and you’ll see exactly what Brugler means. Lawrence is capable of turning a franchise like the Jaguars around, and his time at Clemson is visible proof of that.

The clock has already begun to tick on Jacksonville’s pick, but with the way things are shaping up, it looks like you can already call their pick in.

