ENTERTAINMENT

Is this latest earthquake an April Fools prank? California residents say “no” – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Is this latest earthquake an April Fools prank? California residents say "no" – Film Daily

It’s April Fool’s Day, which automatically makes the Internet a more dangerous place than usual. Corporations are trying to be clever. People are side-eyeing their followers. There is suspicion on almost every level. Honestly, if there’s a day to peace out from the Internet, then it’s probably April Fool’s Day. What’s not a terrible prank, however, is the latest earthquake in California.

Yes, there was an earthquake in California. Yes, it’s real and not a prank. Yes, we’re going to explain what happened. Was anyone hurt? Was it terribly powerful? Was it the big one? So let’s take a moment to recalibrate and share the story of the latest (and very real) earthquake in California, shall we?

Contents hide
1 Earthquakes
2 How common are earthquakes?
3 People thought this was a prank?

Earthquakes

There were actually a couple of decently strong earthquakes in California this week. On Tuesday, March 30, there was a magnitude 4.7 quake just off the coast of California. Luckily, however, the placement of the quake meant that the strongest shaking was felt in the water. People, however, in the Eureka region felt some weak inland movement from the quake.

The other latest earthquake happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 31. A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported two miles from Prunedale, California. According to the LA Times, the quake occurred “five miles from Hollister, six miles from Salinas, 12 miles from Gilroy and 14 miles from Watsonville.” Now, as far as we can tell, no one was hurt during either quake.

To top things off, there was an earthquake on April 1st, which was a magnitude 3.2 centered in Los Angeles County’s Huntington Park. Shaking was felt in the areas of Maywood, Glendale, downtown LA, Pasadena, Long Beach, parts of the Valley, and Orange County. It was described as “rather mild” and no one reported any damages or injuries from the latest earthquake.

How common are earthquakes?

Pretty common. It’s honestly something that people in California just learn to live with. Well that and wildfires. Either way, however, if you don’t live in California, then it’s just a matter of preparedness to the phenomenon. Many people make earthquake kits, which is really a basket disaster kit. You need food, water, a radio, first aid kit, dust mask, plastic sheeting, and get ready to hunker down and be safe for a bit if it’s that bad.

Honestly, these latest earthquakes are, well, probably scary if you’re not used to them. In the Nevada & California area, 3.0 to 4.0 earthquakes are not that uncommon. In a recent three-year study, we know that 234 earthquakes occurred per year in that range (3.0 to 4.0) in these states. People just kind of accept it and get on with their lives the best they can.

It all comes down to being safe and prepared more than anything else, which is what you can say with any sort of event that nature throws at us that wants us dead, you know? Just be prepared, be careful, and try not to do anything stupid. But yeah, earthquakes are fairly common and just a part of life in California. You’re not a real Californian until you just accept this fact and move on with your life after one happens.

People thought this was a prank?

Yep, but it’s been confirmed by people who know about these things. People in California confirmed feeling the shakes themselves. Luckily, it was just a mild quake rather than anything too terrible.

What do you think about these latest earthquakes in California? If it wasn’t April Fool’s Day, then do you think people would have cared? Let us know in the comments down below.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top