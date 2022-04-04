Is this the new normal? Bank hikes home loan rates by close to 7 percent

KiwiBank is increasing interest rates on many of its home loan terms, as homeowners face the prospect of a more expensive mortgage than previously forecast.

KiwiBank has increased its two-year standard rate from 5.55 per cent to 5.85 per cent. Its special lift has increased from 4.55 percent to 4.85 percent.

For three-year terms, its special rate and standard rates increase by 20 basis points to 4.99 percent and 5.99 percent, respectively.

Its standard five-year rate is now 6.79 per cent, up from 6.16 per cent earlier. Data from the Reserve Bank shows that the five-year rates since mid-2014 have not been so high.

Read more:

* KiwiBank and BNZ follow other major banks in raising home loan rates

* Economists predict NZ missed recession 2.0

* ASB has reduced the interest rates of long-term fixed home loans.