Is This the Year the Packers Pick a Defensive Lineman in the First Round?

There isn’t a query that the Inexperienced Bay Packers have a have to improve their line of defense. In actual fact, this has been a place of want for a number of seasons now. However is that this the 12 months common supervisor Brian Gutekunst lastly addresses this place within the first spherical of the NFL Draft?

The Packers haven’t used a primary spherical choose on an inside defensive lineman since 2016 once they chosen Kenny Clark out of UCLA with the 27th total choice. Clark made the Professional Bowl after the 2019 season and is by far the workforce’s greatest inside lineman.

Previous to Clark, the final time the Packers chosen an inside defensive lineman within the first spherical was 2009 when B.J. Raji was the Packers selection with the ninth total choose. Raji performed seven seasons with the Pack and was an enormous a part of the 2010 Tremendous Bowl successful workforce. He made the Professional Bowl after the 2011 season earlier than retiring on the age of 29.

Proper now, the Packers inside line of defense has Clark and several other position gamers. Kingsley Keke will likely be getting into his third season. The previous Texas A&M star confirmed enchancment final 12 months and recorded 21 complete tackles and 4 sacks. He has proven flashes of move rush skill however must get extra constant to take his recreation to a different degree.

Dean Lowry signed an enormous contract just a few years in the past however has by no means lived as much as it. He has by no means recorded greater than three sacks in a season which is the entire he matched once more in 2020. Lowry is serviceable however removed from a star. He made 36 complete tackles and recorded simply 4 quarterback hits and 10 pressures whereas beginning all 16 video games.

The Packers introduced again Tyler Lancaster after releasing him early within the offseason. Lancaster is a run stopper who gives valuable little move rush and is a gradual substitute degree participant at this level in his profession. Lancaster had 23 complete tackles and didn’t report a sack.

Willington Previlon, Anthony Rush and Delontae Scott are round to compete for roster spots and add depth, however none of them are confirmed starters on this league, not to mention distinction makers.

If the Packers wish to enhance the 4.5-yards per try they gave up on the bottom final season (21st within the league) and enhance the inside move rush, they must add a defensive lineman within the draft this 12 months.

There may be one catch, nonetheless. This 12 months’s draft class just isn’t chock filled with gamers worthy of a primary spherical choice. In actual fact, most scouts agree there is just one participant worthy of the 29th total choice this 12 months and after that, the expertise degree drops off precipitously.

Does that entice Gutekunst to commerce up and ensure he can draft that participant to fortify the line of defense or does he wait till later within the draft to attempt to deal with the place within the center rounds? The Packers and many of the NFL haven’t positioned an emphasis on the inside line of defense lately. So, it stays to be seen if that is the 12 months that adjustments.

The one participant consultants really feel is worthy of a primary spherical grade is Alabama’s Christian Barmore. He checks all of the packing containers bodily at 6’5” and 310 kilos however he’s exceptionally uncooked.

Barmore retains his pads low to realize leverage on blockers and he’s fast off the snap. He registered eight sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss final 12 months at Alabama taking part in largely at three-technique. His ability set signifies he may additionally line up at nostril deal with in a pinch.

However Barmore was by no means a full-time starter throughout his two seasons at Alabama. He makes use of a swim transfer to penetrate in opposition to offensive lineman and get into the backfield however it’s the solely transfer he has that constantly works. He might want to use greater than brute power and one transfer to play constantly nicely within the NFL in opposition to larger, stronger and extra skilled opponents.

Barmore has the bodily instruments to doubtlessly change into a Professional Bowl participant, however he wants a number of work to get there and received’t be capable of begin instantly. If he pans out, he and Clark would give the Packers an extremely proficient duo within the center with Keke presumably able to make it three high quality gamers.

Behind Barmore, there’s a huge drop off on the place. Washington’s Levi Onwuzurike and Iowa’s Daviyon Dixon are each strong picks however unfit of first-round consideration. Jay Tufele of USC was inconsistent however when he was on, he confirmed a number of potential. These gamers are more likely to go on day two though they could go sooner than their draft grades because of the lack of depth at inside line of defense on this 12 months’s class.

The Packers clearly want to deal with this place within the draft. How early they select to pick out a participant right here will likely be telling in regards to the precedence they place on it and the way they really feel in regards to the out there expertise this 12 months.

