Is Tiger Woods’ limp getting worse? We saw his Wednesday practice round

Augusta, Ga. Leaning down, Tiger Woods reached down, grabbed his right thigh and lifted his leg a few inches off the ground. There he was, hanging, a strange posture, all his weight was removed from a leg that had been rebuilt just 14 months earlier.

And then, as was deliberate for the thousands of fans who surrounded him during Wednesday’s practice round, his attention was on his every move, especially his right leg, with Woods moving his raised leg. Right and then left, and then right and then left.

Tiger Shimmy; Tiger Shake.

He then dropped his foot on the greenside turf on the 17th hole of Augusta National, lengthened the straight and stuck some balls down the damp slope, nearly piercing some.

“Welcome back, Tiger!” A fan shouted at him.

Woods turned his head, smiled and…