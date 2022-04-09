Is Wet Leg’s debut album worth the hype?

The “Busiest New Band of the Year” (Rolling Stone) – or “World’s Newest Band” (Vogue) – caused buzz last summer. Debut single “Chase Long” announced the wet leg to the world with three minutes of calmly read sexual instincts and exhilarating post-punk combustion. Old Hands was reminded of “Stutter”, Elastica’s calling card from 1993, where the Britpop band achieved lift-off with Ahem, a song about male impotence.

“Chase Long” earned Wet Leg’s Hester Chambers and Ryan Teasdale international acclaim from the Isle of Wight, one of the least busy places in the world. Parisian audiences sang songs about muffins with butter on them. The beaming New York talk show host gave him airtime. Now comes the next test for this…