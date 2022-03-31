Isaac Newton raised science on the shoulders of other giants – Dario V

Nestor Rivero Perez

[email protected]

On March 31, 1727, Isaac Newton, physicist, mathematician, astronomer and inventor and key figure in the scientific revolution of the 17th and 18th centuries, died in London (United Kingdom), whose contributions to the universal knowledge of universal gravitation , includes lens correction. and the telescope, as well as the development of differential calculus. In surveys conducted among experts, Newton is generally held as the greatest scientist of all time.

on the shoulders of giants

On one occasion and when asked who might be considered the greatest scientist in history, scientific populist Isaac Azimov replied “Who is the greatest? There isn’t…