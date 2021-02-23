ENTERTAINMENT

Isabel Kaif and Soraj Pancholi broke a leg …. on Netflix!

Posted on

Netflix has played host to many first timers and continues to do so! Katrina KaifIsabel Kaif, a model, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Netflix film as a model-to-actor!

A dance film named ‘Time to Dance’ will mark not only Isabel but also the Bollywood debut of choreographer-turned-director Stanley DiCosta. The T-series dropped the first poster and revealed the release date in a Twitter post – ‘Time to break free. Time to move the moves. #TimeToDance is releasing on 12 March 2021. Soraj Pancholi will be seen in the film opposite Isabel, whose story revolves around a dance competition. Netflix’s ‘Time to Dance’ is produced by Liegel D’Souza, wife of Remo D’Souza.

A dance competition focused film is not a new concept. It has been discovered by the ‘ABCD: Anybody Can Dance’ franchise. Will Netflix’s ‘Time to Dance’ be as successful as ‘ABCD’? only time will tell!

On the work front, Isabel Kaif has two other films in her kitty – ‘Suswatam Khushmade’ with Pulkit Samrat and ‘Kwatha’ with Ayush Sharma.

