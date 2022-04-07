Isabel Macedo and a Fear in Her Pregnancy: “I’m Going to Take It Too Easy”

Isabel Macedo and a Fear in Her Pregnancy

Waiting for her second child with Juan Manuel Urtube, isabelle macedo She had to go to the emergency doctor because she started having contractions. The actress, who is in her 30th week of pregnancy, revealed on her social network that she was scared because her stomach was feeling very tight and her doctors told her that she should take complete rest at home.

,Finally, he sent me to rest. Don’t know for how long. Obviously I got dressed and everything because I always have the idea to move on with my life”, Isabel said in that Instagram Stories,

later, the mother of isabellitaThe three-year-old said she was scared when she felt contractions and that’s why she quickly decided to consult a professional. ,I’m going to take it a lot…