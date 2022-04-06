Isabel Macedo should rest for her pregnancy: “Yesterday I was scared”

isabelle macedowaiting for her second child with Juan Manuel UrtubeHad to go to the emergency doctor because contractions began,

The actress, who is in her 30th week of pregnancy, said that she was scared because my stomach felt very hard and described what the doctors told him before telling He is already taking complete rest at home,

,Finally, he sent me to rest. Don’t know for how long. Obviously I got dressed and everything because I’ve always had the idea to move on with my life,” said Isabel, who is already a mother. isabellitathrough their stories instagram,

“I had many contractions, a very hard stomach. This was happening to me lately, but not even with such frequent contractions”

