Isaiah McKoy, WR, Kent State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Kent State vast receiver Isaiah McKoy gives the Golden Flashes the perfect alternative of getting a participant chosen within the NFL Draft since 2014. As one former alum retires from the NFL in Julian Edelman, can McKoy replenish the Kent State cohort suiting up on Sundays following the 2021 NFL Draft?

Get the TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information! The free TMT 2021 NFL Draft Information contains scouting experiences from Tony Pauline, an enormous board with over 850 gamers, staff matches, sleepers, and extra. Click on right here to obtain without cost!

Isaiah McKoy NFL Draft Participant Profile

Place: Broad Receiver

College: Kent State

Present Yr: Junior

Top: 6’2″

Weight: 200 kilos

Tony Pauline’s Isaiah McKoy Scouting Report

Positives: Reliable move catcher who’s greatest on beneath routes. Makes use of his fingers to separate from defenders, successfully instances receptions, and shows terrific eye/hand coordination. Tracks the move within the air, will get vertical, and wins out for contested throws.

Successfully makes use of his body to defend away defenders, extends his fingers to make the reception away from his body, and takes an enormous hit but holds onto the throw. Adjusts to the move and properly makes the reception in stride. Possesses terrific short-area quickness and has a burst. Retains the play in bounds, follows blocks, and works to select up as a lot yardage as doable after the reception.

Negatives: Performs to at least one pace and isn’t a vertical menace. Lacks total dimension and play pace.

Evaluation: McKoy was a constant and productive receiver who confirmed quite a lot of progress in his sport the previous three years. He lacks a lot bodily upside, however he’s reliable and might make a depth chart as a fifth receiver.

Isaiah McKoy Participant Profile

A 3-star recruit out of Norcross Excessive College in Georgia, McKoy impressed as a big-play receiving menace as a senior. His 520 receiving yards got here at a ridiculous 22 yards per catch. Moreover, he snagged 8 touchdowns on simply 23 receptions. He earned three stars as a recruit from 247 Sports activities and was ranked because the 177th-best participant in Georgia.

Regardless of his deep-threat potential, analysts ranked him because the 283rd vast receiver within the 2018 recruiting class. Subsequently, McKoy solely attracted 5 whole gives, with none coming from Energy 5 packages. He dedicated to Ball State late within the course of, however that was not the top of his recruiting journey.

Lower than a month after committing to the Cardinals, McKoy flipped his dedication and signed his nationwide letter of intent to play vast receiver for Kent State.

McKoy’s faculty soccer profession at Kent State

A right away contributor for the Golden Flashes, the speedy receiver made an impression early and infrequently. Scoring his first landing in early September towards Howard, he’d make his first begin towards Energy 5 opposition in Penn State. A 118-receiving-yard sport towards Ohio contained a 75-yard landing as he racked up 42 receptions, 423 receiving yards, and three touchdowns throughout his true-freshman marketing campaign.

McKoy cemented his standing as a big-play menace in faculty soccer by main the MAC in yards per catch (15.6 YPC) as a sophomore in 2019. With 56 catches, 872 yards, and eight touchdowns, it was a real breakout season that culminated in third-team All-MAC honors. The Kent State vast receiver generated three 100+ yard receiving video games, together with 158 yards and three touchdowns towards a Ball State staff that he was practically aside of.

Amongst the disruption of the 2020 season, McKoy put collectively a head-turning efficiency. Enjoying in solely 4 video games, he registered three 100+ yard receiving outings for the second consecutive season. He scored a landing in each sport, together with two in a win over Bowling Inexperienced State. After securing 455 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns at a career-high of 18.2 yards per catch, the Kent State vast receiver earned first-team All-MAC recognition for the primary time in his profession.

Regardless of proudly owning one other yr of availability, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, the place he’ll try and be the primary Kent State participant to be drafted since Dri Archer in 2014. It’s been over 20 years because the program has seen a large receiver drafted.

Isaiah McKoy’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Regardless of it being a deep class of vast receiving expertise, McKoy has the potential to be a Day 3 choose within the 2021 NFL Draft. A former 100m runner, he possesses the pace, agility, and skill to be a big-play menace. Along with his expertise as a large receiver for Kent State, he additionally brings expertise as a kick returner. That might assist him stick on an NFL roster.

Groups with vast receiver wants embody the Cleveland Browns, Inexperienced Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, and New Orleans Saints.

Need extra prospect information? Need to do your personal mock draft?

Dive into TMT’s Free NFL Mock Draft Simulator and take a look at your personal drafting acumen. Proceed to go to Professional Soccer Community for NFL information and in-depth evaluation. Additionally, you should definitely observe us on Twitter (@PFN365) to remain within the loop on all issues faculty soccer and the NFL Draft panorama.

Oliver Hodgkinson is a workers author for Professional Soccer Community. You’ll be able to observe him on Twitter at @ojhodgkinson.