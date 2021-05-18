Isha Chhabra (Mastram Actress) Wiki, Age, Figure, Boyfriend, Family, Images/Photos & Biography

Isha Chhabra / Chabbra is a popular actress, model and entrepreneur who got sudden fame after playing the role of Bua in MX Player web series Mastram (2020). In this post, You will know about Isha Chabbra wiki, age, height, Figure size/measurements, Family, Boyfriend, Web Series/Movies and Biography.

Isha Chhabra Wiki/Biography

Isha Chhabra/Chabbra was born on 12 August, 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. As in 2020, Her age is 23 years. She completed her schooling from St. John’s High School, Mumbai.

For higher studies, She moved to Mumbai University, where she completed her graduation. She is very fascinating about modeling and acting since her college days.

In 2020, She got sudden fame after appearing in MX Player web series Mastram. Her role in this web series is liked by audience and she becomes well-known name is digital industry.

Personal Information / Biodata

Real Name Isha Chhabra (Chabbra) Nickname I Known For For Web Series Mastram (2020) Profession Actress, Model, Entrepreneur Date of Birth/Birthday 12 August 1996 Age(as in 2020) 23 Years Zodiac Sign Leo BirthPlace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India School St John High school, mumbai College Mumbai University, India Education Qualifications Graduation Nationality Indian Religion Hindu Hobbies Travelling, Singing, and Dancing

Isha Chhabra Height in feet, Weight and Figure measurements

Isha is a fitness freak actress, her height in feet is 5’5″ and weight is 58 Kg approximately. Chhabra’s figure size/measurements are 34-26-34. Her bra size is 34 inches, Waist size is 26 inches and Hip size is 34 inches.

She has black hairs and black eyes. As in 2020, She has no tattoo on her body. Her shoe size 6 (US).

Body Facts/Measurements

Height in feet inches – 5’5″

in centimetres – 165 cm

in meters – 1.65 m Weight in Kilograms – 58 kg

in Pounds – 128 lbs Figure Measurements 34-26-34 Bra Size 34 inches Hair Color Black Eye Color Black TouchO not known Shoe Size 6 (US)

Isha Chhabra Family, Religion, Cast and Boyfriend

Miss Chhabra was born to a traditional Hindu family in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her father name is Rajesh Chhabra and her mother name is Kamala Chhabra. She has one sibling.

Talking about the personal life of Isha Chhabra, she has not dated anyone yet. As in 2020, She is single. Her cast is not known yet. She believes in Hinduism.

Family Information

Father Name Rajesh Chhabra Mother Name Kamala Chhabra Brother not known Sister one Relationship Status Single Marital Status Unmarried Husband NOT Applicable Affairs/Boyfriend Not dated anyone yet Children Not applicable

Web Series

2020: Mastram

Isha Chhabra Photos/Images

Favourite Things

Favourite Actor Salman Khan, Nithiin, and Kartik Aryan Favourite Actress Deepika Padukone and Keerthy Suresh Favourite Film not Known Favourite Director’s not Knwon Favourite Food Chocolates, Chinese and Indian Food Favourite Color Red and Black Favourite Brand Levi’s, Gap and Louis Vuitton Favourite Destination London, Goa, and New York

She does not smokes nor drinks alcohol.

Isha is very conscious towards her fitness, she do exercise daily.

Chhabra has worked in several modeling assignments and fashions shows.

She is horse ride lover.

In 2020, She got her major breakthrough with the Web Series Mastram.

She is also a trained pole dancer. She loves dogs.

Isha Chhabra has more than 22k followers on her Instagram, You can also follow her.

Related