ENTERTAINMENT

Isha Chhabra (Mastram Actress) Wiki, Age, Figure, Boyfriend, Family, Images/Photos & Biography

Isha Chhabra (Mastram Actress) Wiki, Age, Figure, Boyfriend, Family, Images/Photos & Biography

Isha Chhabra / Chabbra is a popular actress, model and entrepreneur who got sudden fame after playing the role of Bua in MX Player web series Mastram (2020). In this post, You will know about Isha Chabbra wiki, age, height, Figure size/measurements, Family, Boyfriend, Web Series/Movies and Biography.

isha-chhabra-mastram-actress

Isha Chhabra Wiki/Biography

Isha Chhabra/Chabbra was born on 12 August, 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. As in 2020, Her age is 23 years. She completed her schooling from St. John’s High School, Mumbai.

isha-chhabra

For higher studies, She moved to Mumbai University, where she completed her graduation. She is very fascinating about modeling and acting since her college days.

In 2020, She got sudden fame after appearing in MX Player web series Mastram. Her role in this web series is liked by audience and she becomes well-known name is digital industry.

Personal Information / Biodata

Real Name Isha Chhabra (Chabbra)
Nickname I
Known For For Web Series Mastram (2020)
Profession Actress, Model, Entrepreneur
Date of Birth/Birthday 12 August 1996
Age(as in 2020) 23 Years
Zodiac Sign Leo
BirthPlace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Hometown Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
School St John High school, mumbai
College Mumbai University, India
Education Qualifications Graduation
Nationality Indian
Religion Hindu
Hobbies Travelling, Singing, and Dancing

Isha Chhabra Height in feet, Weight and Figure measurements

Isha is a fitness freak actress, her height in feet is 5’5″ and weight is 58 Kg approximately. Chhabra’s figure size/measurements are 34-26-34. Her bra size is 34 inches, Waist size is 26 inches and Hip size is 34 inches.

She has black hairs and black eyes. As in 2020, She has no tattoo on her body. Her shoe size 6 (US).

Body Facts/Measurements

Height in feet inches – 5’5″
in centimetres – 165 cm
in meters – 1.65 m
Weight in Kilograms – 58 kg
in Pounds – 128 lbs
Figure Measurements 34-26-34
Bra Size 34 inches
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
TouchO not known
Shoe Size 6 (US)

Isha Chhabra Family, Religion, Cast and Boyfriend

Miss Chhabra was born to a traditional Hindu family in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Her father name is Rajesh Chhabra and her mother name is Kamala Chhabra. She has one sibling.

Isha-chhabra-with-family

Talking about the personal life of Isha Chhabra, she has not dated anyone yet. As in 2020, She is single. Her cast is not known yet. She believes in Hinduism.

Family Information

Father Name Rajesh Chhabra
Mother Name Kamala Chhabra
Brother not known
Sister one
Relationship Status Single
Marital Status Unmarried
Husband NOT Applicable
Affairs/Boyfriend Not dated anyone yet
Children Not applicable

Web Series

2020: Mastram

Isha Chhabra Photos/Images

Isha-Chhabra-photos-mastram-actress
isha-chhabra-photos
isha-chhabra-mastram-actress-images

Favourite Things

Favourite Actor Salman Khan, Nithiin, and Kartik Aryan
Favourite Actress Deepika Padukone and Keerthy Suresh
Favourite Film not Known
Favourite Director’s not Knwon
Favourite Food Chocolates, Chinese and Indian Food
Favourite Color Red and Black
Favourite Brand Levi’s, Gap and Louis Vuitton
Favourite Destination London, Goa, and New York

She does not smokes nor drinks alcohol.

Isha is very conscious towards her fitness, she do exercise daily.

Chhabra has worked in several modeling assignments and fashions shows.

She is horse ride lover.

In 2020, She got her major breakthrough with the Web Series Mastram.

She is also a trained pole dancer. She loves dogs.

Isha Chhabra has more than 22k followers on her Instagram, You can also follow her.

Related Items:

Most Popular

102
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
98
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
72
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
57
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
49
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
43
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top