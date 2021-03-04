Isha Rebba Rejects for the Devil Samantha Akkineni

Recently there was a vigorous discussion in the film industry Isha Rebba, Which was seen inside NetflixThe anthology drama, Pitta Kathalu, is also featured in Guptashekhar’s mythological drama Shakuntalam, which also stars Jagapathi Babu, Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Meghna, Sanjeet Hegde and Shruti Haasan. The tithe will play the role. According to sources, Isha Rebba has rejected Samantha’s film Shakuntalam.

It is being heard that Isha Rebba was not happy with the remuneration given to her and did not accept the role.

Shakuntalam is a big budget project, which will be directed by Rudramadevi fame Gunasekhar. The upcoming mythological drama is based on Kalidasa’s epic Sanskrit drama Abhigyan Shakuntalam, while the makers have starred on popular Malayalam star Dev Mohan, who has received praise and praise for his performance in Sufiyam Sujatayam, which also stars Jayasuriya, Aditi Ro Hydari and Siddiqui. Are included. Important roles.

The pre-production work of Shakuntalam is underway and attempts are being made to start the shoot in the summer. Meanwhile, a Himalayan set is under construction under the supervision of art director Ashok in Hyderabad. The team is currently hunting for an actor to play the role of Dushyant.

