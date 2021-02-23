ENTERTAINMENT

Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey in Uppana Hindi remake

Posted on
The Telugu film Uppana starring Vaishnav Tej and Kriti Shetty is doing well in theaters. The romantic film based on Honor Killing stars Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi who is the antagonist and it is being heard that the Tamil remake rights of the film have been bought by Vijay Sethupathi. Only last year there were rumors that Jason Sanjay, son of master actor Vijay, would make his film debut in the Tamil remake of Uppena. After Uppena’s successful performance in the cinema hall, there are speculations that Vijay will launch Jason with the film. Sources reveal that the script was discussed by Vijay Sethupathi on the set of Action Drama Master with Vijay.

Uppena’s filmmakers are receiving insane offers from other language makers for remake rights. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, a leading Bollywood production house is keen to remake Uppena in Hindi Ishaan khatter And Ananya pandey.

If everything goes according to plan, Ishaan Khattar and Ananya Pandey will be seen playing the lead roles in the Hindi remake of Uppena. An official announcement is awaited about the Uppena remake.

The Telugu film Uppena is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and directed by Mithri Movie Makers.

