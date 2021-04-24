Ishagre OS by Dr SoniaMathews – TMT Updates

This involves me randomly whereas listening this music.. It’s an Ishagre YOU

Angre’s POV

“When she is going to acquire consciousness?”, Vansh Bhai requested the physician.

“Couple of hours..”, physician replied and left.

I stood and peeped contained in the room the place Ishani was asleep. I nonetheless bear in mind how afraid I used to be to see her on this situation. How comfortable she was about her celebration.. she needed everybody to put on the garments which have been designed by her. All of us wore her designed garments, and her happiness was simply seen by means of her eyes.

However all of a sudden, an injection hit her arm and she or he.. she misplaced consciousness. I used to be mad.. I used to be shocked.. What occurred to my Ishani? I held her and took her to the room fastly, tears have been rolling from my eyes, non cease. Bhabhi known as the physician on time and thus our little one acquired saved, in any other case..

I used to be so helpless when physician advised us that something may occur to the kid.. I used to be terrified.. How was I suppose to satisfy her gaze, if something would have occurred to our little one? I couldn’t lose our little one, neither her. However luckily, little one and mom each have been secure and sound.

I entered her room, sat beside her, ready for her to open her eyes in order that I may hug her..

(Hearken to ‘ Bas ek baar ‘ music sung by Soham Malik)

Meri nazron ko tumne sapna dikhaya

Jagaya mujhe raton mein

I nonetheless bear in mind the day Bhabhi advised everybody that I ought to marry Ishani. Although Ishani by no means favored me, however I at all times cherished her. And I used to be too comfortable to marry her after realizing about her being pregnant.

I at all times dreamt about her and our little one.

Dabi dabi saanson mein khushboo le aaya

Kabhi jo na thi rahon mein

I nonetheless bear in mind how my life modified after our marriage. Although she by no means gave a rattling to me..however I at all times cared her, even earlier than our marriage I used to maintain her, however after our marriage I acquired the official license.

I used to be an worker who used to work day and night time for boss, however after marrying her I used to be a husband and a father, who additionally needed to maintain his spouse and his unborn little one. She had unknowingly introduced happiness in my thorny path.

Aisa mera dil kabhi na tha

Jaisa ye ho gaya, karamaat teri hai ye

I by no means cherished anybody. However she was totally different. Her angle, her tantrums, her annoyance, I needed to face all of them, I needed to bear every little thing for her. I used to be by no means like this, however she made me the one.

Bas ek baar tum ko dekhne ko tarsu

Mano na kehna mera

I held her hand and cried. I simply need to see her in aware state. Simply as soon as.. Can’t she do it as soon as for me?

Mai to bas ek baar tum ko dekhne ko tarsu

Kehta hai dil ye mera

My coronary heart needed to see her huge blue eyes staring me in annoyance simply as soon as. I needed to listen to her scoldings, simply as soon as. I needed her to shout at me, simply as soon as. Ishani, please scream..name me ‘servant’ simply as soon as.. Please Ishani.

Aate aate tum le aana

Bemausam ki kuch baarishe yaha

Aadhe aadhe bheeghe dono

Ho fir apni kuch khwahushein riha

After you acquire consciousness I’ll by no means allow you to go away me.. I’ll shield you and our little one from each bother. Please open your eyes Ishani.. I cried.

Aisa mera dil kabhi na tha

Hairan bewajah, saugat teri hai ye.

I by no means was like this. I by no means begged. I used to be by no means so helpless, I used to be by no means so depressing.. however as we speak I’m.. you’re the motive. And I’m comfortable to get a gorgeous motive such as you.

Bas ek baar tumko dekhne ko tarsu

Mano na kehna mera

Mai to bas ek baar tumko dekhne ko tarsu

Kehta hai dil ye mera

Simply as soon as Ishani. Please.. I needed to hug you, although you by no means need. I needed to maintain you with me, although you by no means wished. I closed my eyes.

Baithe baithe soche tum ko

do ankhein ye bunti kahaniyan

Haste haste baatein karte

Ek duje se khwabon ke darmiyaan

I closed my eyes and noticed that great dream once more. The place solely you, me and our little one is there. The place there is no such thing as a bother, no drawback. The place you like me, the place I really like you. The place you need me, and I want you. The place we had our child, who is rather like you. The place we discuss entire day, entire night time lengthy.. with out occupied with time. The place we three chuckle on a regular basis.

Aisa mera dil kabhi na tha

Is baar ho gaya, khurafat teri hai ye

I used to be by no means like this. I at all times favored you. However after as we speak’s incident I acquired to know, that I really like you. And I can’t dwell with out you. You might be my oxygen, you might be my life, you might be my every little thing.

Bas ek baar tum ko dekhne ko tarsu

Mano na kehna mera

Mai to bas ek baar tumko dekhne ko tarsu

Kehta hai dil ye mera

My coronary heart yearns in your one smile, in your one have a look at me. Are you able to take heed to me as soon as?

Ha, bas ek baar tumko dekhne ko tarsu

Mano na kehna mera

Mai to bas ek baar tumko dekhne ko tarsu

Kehta hai dil ye mera.

Lastly!, You acquire consciousness . You don’t know, how a lot relieved I’m after you opened your eyes..

Ishani’s POV

Kisi shaam ki tarah

Tera rang hai khila

I opened my eyes, as I acquire consciousness. And I first noticed Angre. His face.. He was so relieved as he noticed me, opening eyes. His face shined, as he acquired a brand new life. I seemed round and noticed everybody inside my room, surrounding me. Angre was holding my hand, his eyes have been pink, in all probability as a consequence of fixed crying and his cheeks had stains of his dried tears. Was he crying? I seemed in the direction of bhai. His face was not totally different than Angre’s. Similar satisfaction coated him, once I noticed him.

Principal I raat tanha

You bought the moon

I seemed round and located bhabhi behind bhai. Her eyes have been blood pink, her nostril was additionally pink and her cheeks nonetheless had tears. Had been all of them crying? For me? I by no means thought that I used to be so essential for them. I assumed that after ma’s demise, I’m alone. I at all times felt lonely, however as we speak’s state of affairs is making me exhausting to consider this.

Haan tujhe dekhti rahi

Kisi khwaab ki tarah

I as soon as once more glanced at Angre. I blinked my eyes as I noticed one thing in his eyes. His eyes held excessive love, care and affection in the direction of me. Was it a dream? I glanced throughout and noticed love in everybody’s eyes for me. Was it actually a dream? Do all of them love me? I saved on staring Angre.

Jo ab saamne hai tu

Ho kaise yakeen bhala.

Angre caressed my face, and tugged my lock behind my ear. I saved on staring him. He leaned and kissed my brow. Wait! Angre kissed me? Why? I at all times scold him..in order that he may by no means love me.. I at all times irritates him.. in order that he may by no means fall for me.. However.. Did I failed in my mission of creating him hate me? How ought to I consider?

Toota jo kabhi tara, sajna ve!

Tujhe rab se manga

I remembered how I at all times wished to get Angre in my life early. I had at all times hated him, however he at all times cared for me and my little one. Although it was not his little one, nonetheless he cared. And I couldn’t assist however fell for him.. However I used to be afraid. Afraid of shedding my love once more..so I began scolding him, shouting on him, considering it might compel him to hate me. However I at all times longed him. I at all times wished, if I had him as my husband in my each life.

Rabb se jo manga mileya ve

Tu mileya to jaane na dungi primary

I at all times prayed to god about Angre’s properly being. First Dadu.. the particular person whom I admired probably the most, then Dad, my past love, then my Ma.,everybody left me alone. Sunny, whom I cherished madly, left me alone.. I assumed I’m cursed. I assumed I by no means deserved love. I turn into quick tempered, I turn into irritated. After which I acquired Angre. However I used to be at all times afraid of shedding him. As a result of, whoever I cherished, leaves me, so I be sure that he by no means fell for me.

However as a substitute, I fell for him. I at all times longed him. If I had acquired him, I’ll by no means let him go away me. I’ll by no means let anybody go away me.

Pondering this, a drop of tear escaped from my eyes.

Itni bhi haseen primary nahi, o yaara ve

Mujhse bhi haseen to tera ye pyaar hai

And as I cried, Angre wiped my tears and hugged me. Why? Why is he doing this? I’m not worthy of him! I by no means deserve love.. I’m not worthy of affection.. He deserves all happiness and love, not I!

Haan Itni bhi haseen primary nahi, O yaara ve

Mujhse bhi haseen tera pyaar ..

Simply then bhabhi held my hand. Why are they loving me? Why they look after me? This girl, whom I at all times taunted, whom I hated to the core, whom I needed useless. She is crying for me. She is caring for my well being? Am I so essential for them? I at all times hated bhabhi.. however within the core of my coronary heart, I at all times had respect in the direction of her, as she was the one who had modified my bhai.

“Why? Why you care?”, I cried Angre and Bhabhi.

Ki tera mera pyaar ye

Jaise khwaab aur dua

“As a result of I really like you!”, Bhabhi and Angre mentioned collectively. Love you? They love me? Me? Didn’t they bear in mind I used to be the one who taunted them? Didn’t Angre remembered how I handled him? Didn’t Bhabhi remembered how I tortured her? Did they love me a lot, that they forgave all my sins? Is love so highly effective?

Haan sach kar raha inhe

Dekho mera khuda ..

I smiled as they each hugged me. I at all times wished for such a loving and comfortable household. However I by no means acquired one. Nevertheless it looks as if god is exhibiting his mercy as we speak. He’s showering love. He’s making my goals come true..

Toota Jo kabhi tara sajna ve

Tujhe rabb se maanga

“I really like you too.. each of you!”, I shouted. I can’t consider, I admitted. Bhabhi hugged me and kissed my brow. She is certainly angel, who forgot my sins so simply. And now I’ll by no means let any hurt contact her. I promised to myself.

Rabb se jo maanga, mileya ve

Tu mileya to jaane na dungi primary ..

“I really like you Angre.”, I spoke. Tears got here from my eyes, and from my blurry eyes I noticed his tears too. He fused his lips with mine, and I heard hootings and whistles. He smiled and joined our foreheads.

I hugged him tightly. I had acquired him, and now I’ll by no means let him go away me. By no means ever!

THE END..

So it’s performed.. how was it? Please remark.