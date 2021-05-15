Ishita Dutta seen in green crop top and paint, has worked with Ajay Devgan

Actress Ishita Dutta, who plays Ajay Devgn and her daughter in the Tabu star film Drisham, is something else. She is always a topic of discussion about her fashion sense on social media, Ishita Dutta has also worked in many serials. is.

In terms of beauty, this actress has no answer.

For information, let us know that recently she has posted some pictures in which she looks very cute in crop top and paint and green color clothes are really looking at them.

For information, let us know that at times Ishita Dutta keeps sharing photos with her husband Vatsal Seth and in the year 2017, both of them married and are enjoying married life.