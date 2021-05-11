ENTERTAINMENT

Ishk Par Zor Nahi 11th May 2021 Today’s Written Episode: Ishqi Misunderstands Ahaan

Ishk Par Zor Nahi 11th May 2021 Today's Written Episode: Ishqi Misunderstands Ahaan



In the latest episode of Ishq Par Zor Nahin, Sonu asks Riya have some words with Ahaan about the marriage. Riya gets agree with her and says that will talk to him. The next morning Ishqi wakes up and finds her dress changed, she tries to recall when she changed. Ahaan wakes up and Ishqi pretends to sleep. Ahaan feels her pulse and goes to the loo. Ishq thinks if something happened between them last night and again tries to reminisce about last night. She then checks her phone and finds that there is no ping from Mayank. She hopes nothing happened between Ahaan and her and suddenly noticed a mark on her forehead.

Sonu there finds that someone has locked the washroom, she gets trembled noticing it. Sonu shouts for help. Savitri there thinks that she must hide before someone notice her here. Ahaan comes out from the washroom and Ishqi looks at him. He smiles at her and Ishqi gets bemused with her smiley face and it doesn’t happen usually. Ahaan then asks if she is feeling fine now. She asks why are you smiling at me. Ahaan says that she made a mistake. Ishqi got tensed and asks what, Ahaan asks if she really wants to know.

Ishqi asks not to manipulate things and tell me straight. But in between Ahaan gets a call and says that he has to go. She looks on and Sonu appreciates the staff for taking her out of the bathroom. Savitri seeing everything hiding there, Sonu smiling. Raj comes there and asks Sonu if you talk to Ahaan. Meanwhile, Dadi calls Ahaan and he asks Kartik what will be the matter now. Kartik says it always huge when Dadi calls. Ahaan returns to his room and Ishqi again asks him what happened last night.

Ahaan says that I set the temperature of the AC to 16 which causes you to shiver. Ishqi interrupts him and alleged him that he tries to take advantage of the situation. Ahaan asks her to keep her mouth shut if you don’t feel shame while saying all this. He then tells what happened last night as he called the doctor and asks the manager’s wife to change Ishqi’s clothes. She then asks how did I get this mark then. Ahaan says asks the manager’s wife. Seize the entertainment with the complete episode of Ishq Par Zor Nahi on Sony at 9:30 PM today. Get the complete entertainment updates here at Social Telecast.


Previous articleTON VS BEL Live Score Today’s Match Toss Winner Tondela Vs Belenenses Scorecard Portuguese Liga 2021

Related Items:

Most Popular

78
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
24
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top