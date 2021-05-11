Ishk Par Zor Nahi 11th May 2021 Today’s Written Episode: Ishqi Misunderstands Ahaan







In the latest episode of Ishq Par Zor Nahin, Sonu asks Riya have some words with Ahaan about the marriage. Riya gets agree with her and says that will talk to him. The next morning Ishqi wakes up and finds her dress changed, she tries to recall when she changed. Ahaan wakes up and Ishqi pretends to sleep. Ahaan feels her pulse and goes to the loo. Ishq thinks if something happened between them last night and again tries to reminisce about last night. She then checks her phone and finds that there is no ping from Mayank. She hopes nothing happened between Ahaan and her and suddenly noticed a mark on her forehead.

Sonu there finds that someone has locked the washroom, she gets trembled noticing it. Sonu shouts for help. Savitri there thinks that she must hide before someone notice her here. Ahaan comes out from the washroom and Ishqi looks at him. He smiles at her and Ishqi gets bemused with her smiley face and it doesn’t happen usually. Ahaan then asks if she is feeling fine now. She asks why are you smiling at me. Ahaan says that she made a mistake. Ishqi got tensed and asks what, Ahaan asks if she really wants to know.

Ishqi asks not to manipulate things and tell me straight. But in between Ahaan gets a call and says that he has to go. She looks on and Sonu appreciates the staff for taking her out of the bathroom. Savitri seeing everything hiding there, Sonu smiling. Raj comes there and asks Sonu if you talk to Ahaan. Meanwhile, Dadi calls Ahaan and he asks Kartik what will be the matter now. Kartik says it always huge when Dadi calls. Ahaan returns to his room and Ishqi again asks him what happened last night.

Ahaan says that I set the temperature of the AC to 16 which causes you to shiver. Ishqi interrupts him and alleged him that he tries to take advantage of the situation. Ahaan asks her to keep her mouth shut if you don't feel shame while saying all this. He then tells what happened last night as he called the doctor and asks the manager's wife to change Ishqi's clothes. She then asks how did I get this mark then. Ahaan says asks the manager's wife.