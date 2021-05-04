Ishk Par Zor Nahi spoiler Alert 4th May 2021 full episode [Watch]

In the first scene of the episode, the woman is asking Sarab to reveal her face, in which she says that she cannot do it because she is feeling ashamed and further states that she does not want anyone to come to her and Kulwant’s Fell for Looks at him and asks him why he is hiding his face, to which he says that he is covering his face due to Corona.

Sarab and Jeeto are talking with each other as Sarab asks him if he will buy anything from which he tells him what to sell, he replies that he has Payal, Bangles, Bindi and many other things and Jeanto buys her as Yuvi also arrives and he says he can’t leave, with Karan agreeing that today is Mutiaran Day and Sehar agrees with him as she says that anyone who has permission The ultimate is not there.

Sarab then shouts saying if they can see the flying horse and all the children begin to see where he had instructed Sehar to answer that she is not funny and she goes to ask him what else he has to offer. Is and asks her to come in to show Karan again when Seher is asked, the man who tells Seher that the men are not allowed to answer that the other women let him enter that room. Saying, to which everyone agreed, Sarab asks Sehar about Meher’s whereabouts to which she replies that she is in Ginni’s room right now.

Meher sees Chit and reads her and says that she will not be able to come because Meher overhears Sara selling goods to the women and she recognizes him immediately, Meher sees her and Sara goes to her and gives her green bangles. She offers what it is and Meher asks her to leave and further asks her why he is here and instructs her to leave as she says they are going to kill him to which he replies that he Not afraid of the bomb and she goes on to say that you are going to get in trouble and he tells her to shut up and comes close to her as the song rings in the background as Sarab gets closer and closer to Meher. .

She then wears the bangles she wears for her, to which she says she should leave now, to which she replies that she is here to take her debt in which she answers what she is about She is talking and she says that she is talking about the kiss and as he asks for another Meher kisses her and she kisses him again.