ENTERTAINMENT

Ishk Par Zor Nahi spoiler Alert 4th May 2021 full episode [Watch]

Avatar

Ishk Par Zor Nahi spoiler Alert 4th May 2021 full episode [Watch]

In the first scene of the episode, the woman is asking Sarab to reveal her face, in which she says that she cannot do it because she is feeling ashamed and further states that she does not want anyone to come to her and Kulwant’s Fell for Looks at him and asks him why he is hiding his face, to which he says that he is covering his face due to Corona.

Sarab and Jeeto are talking with each other as Sarab asks him if he will buy anything from which he tells him what to sell, he replies that he has Payal, Bangles, Bindi and many other things and Jeanto buys her as Yuvi also arrives and he says he can’t leave, with Karan agreeing that today is Mutiaran Day and Sehar agrees with him as she says that anyone who has permission The ultimate is not there.

Sarab then shouts saying if they can see the flying horse and all the children begin to see where he had instructed Sehar to answer that she is not funny and she goes to ask him what else he has to offer. Is and asks her to come in to show Karan again when Seher is asked, the man who tells Seher that the men are not allowed to answer that the other women let him enter that room. Saying, to which everyone agreed, Sarab asks Sehar about Meher’s whereabouts to which she replies that she is in Ginni’s room right now.

Meher sees Chit and reads her and says that she will not be able to come because Meher overhears Sara selling goods to the women and she recognizes him immediately, Meher sees her and Sara goes to her and gives her green bangles. She offers what it is and Meher asks her to leave and further asks her why he is here and instructs her to leave as she says they are going to kill him to which he replies that he Not afraid of the bomb and she goes on to say that you are going to get in trouble and he tells her to shut up and comes close to her as the song rings in the background as Sarab gets closer and closer to Meher. .

She then wears the bangles she wears for her, to which she says she should leave now, to which she replies that she is here to take her debt in which she answers what she is about She is talking and she says that she is talking about the kiss and as he asks for another Meher kisses her and she kisses him again.

Related Items:

Most Popular

11
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Avatar Avatar
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top