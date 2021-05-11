Ishk Par Zor Nahin 11th May 2021 Written Update: Mayank to be successful in defaming Ishqi?

Ishk Par Zor Nahin Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode begins with Ahaan says Rhea won’t go to the party as we have plans. Ahaan says even Sonu can’t go. Mayank is shocked. Ahaan says in our houses once the mehendi is put girls don’t go out. Ahaan says Sarla and Dadi won’t agree. Raj says if it’s about my mom. Ahaan says no it’s about rituals and Mayank thought in good way but you should stay inside only and spend time. Ahaan goes. Everyone leaves.

Kartik comes to Ahaan and says we need to talk. Ahaan says don’t try to change my mind. Kartik says I wanted to talk to you about Ishqi, how do you always understand Ishqi’s problem and go there to save her. Kartik gives example of various times. Ahaan says I just saw her worried in sangeet and then I texted her. Kartik says but you shouldn’t have to understand her problems, she is not getting married to you. Ahaan remembers Ishqi saying the same thing in hospital. Kartik tells Ahaan that you feel for Ishqi and you should understand that it’s high time. Ahaan says it’s nothing like that, Ishqi is getting married to Mayank and once everyone comes I am going to announce my marriage with Rhea too. Ahaan goes. Kartik wishes that Ahaan realises the truth soon.

Here, Mayank goes to Ishqi’s room and shows fake concern. Mayank tries to convince Ishqi that Sonu should also enjoy. Ishqi says Ahaan is right. Mayank says I want to make you happy and again something is not letting me. Seeing Mayank sad, Ishqi says okay we will party and I will try to talk about Sonu. Mayank gets happy and by mistake water falls on Ishqi. Ishqi goes to washroom to change. Mayank takes Ishqi’s mobile and messages Ahaan to give Sonu permission. Here, Rhea tells Ahaan if you want let’s go to party. Ahaan says but as far as I remember you don’t like parties. Rhea says but Mayank is your friend that’s why I said. Ahaan says no it’s not like that. Raj comes thier and says Sonu was right there is a ghost. Ahaan and everyone follows. Raj shows footsteps made from Ketchup. It was made by Savitri to divert them. She hides in a room nearby. Kartik and Ahaan calm Raj down. Kartik takes Raj. Ahaan calls a servant to clean it. Ahaan reads Ishqi’s message. Rhea shows Ahaan, Sonu’s sad dp due to Ahaan not giving his permission. Hearing Ahaan’s name. Savitri comes out of the room and sees Ahaan from back. Ahaan says you won’t understand Rhea, everyone always blames Sonu to be like her mother, I can’t let her do any fault because then she will be in bigger trouble. Savitri cries knowing that due to her, her kids are suffering with taunts.

Here, Mayank thinks why is Ahaan not replying. Mayank sends one more text. Mayank then leaves the room. Mayank sees Sonu sad near poolside. Kartik comes to Sonu and shows her a surprise. Raj tells Sonu that they will go to the party hiding from everyone. Sonu thinks but seeing Raj taking responsibility, she agrees to lie to Ahaan. Mayank becomes happy as now her plan can be a success too. Mayank thinks now I have deleted the message from Ishqi’s phone so she will not understand the message reply even if she gets. Here, Ahaan gets another message from Ishqi where she is saying how he is old fashioned and ge should allow Ahaan. Ahaan thinks how can Ishqi still think so about me. Ahaan replies that think whatever you want and our thoughts will never match and as you said, you are not getting married to me. Ishqi reads the message and is confused on why Ahaan is being rude as they sorted things out. Ishqi decides not to reply.

Everyone gets ready and meet up. Raj pretends to talk to Sarla on call infront of Ahaan. Raj says Sonu has slept. Ahaan says okay you guys enjoy. Ahaan sees Ishqi and then leaves with Rhea for their date. Ishqi asks Ahaan is not coming? Kartik says no. Raj says I am going to bring Sonu. Kartik says Sonu is coming lying to Ahaan so no one should tell Ahaan. Ishqi says okay. Ishqi and Mayank leave for the party. Mayank’s friend greet them and get to know Sonu is coming hiding to Ahaan. They make fun of Ahaan never coming to parties. Ishqi thinks if Ahaan will really not come.

Episode ends.

Precap: Mayank spikes Sonu’s drink. Mayank catches Sonu when she faints. Here, Ishqi is drunk and Ahaan saves her from falling. Kartik informs Ahaan that Sarla is coming and they need to hide Ishqi. Here, Sarla arrives in the resort and calls out Raj who is stuck in a dark room and worries about Sonu getting caught.