Ishk Par Zor Nahin 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ishqi confesses her feelings to Ahaan

Ishk Par Zor Nahin 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Sarla shouting Raj. Raj says oh no, Sonu, mom has come. He messages her to wait for him and not come out in front of mom. Mayank looks on. He says Ahaan, I heard Sarla’s voice. Ahaan asks Mayank to take Ishqi to her room, she is very drunk. Mayank says no, I will handle Sarla, you take Ishqi and go. Ahaan says fine, I will drop her to the room, if Sarla sees us, then she will create a big drama. Mayank asks him to go to the pool side. Ahaan doesn’t see Sonu. He calls Kartik and says I m finding Sarla, find Raj and make sure that Sonu is fine.

Mayank smiles seeing Sonu. Raj goes to Sarla. Sarla scolds him and shows the pic. Kartik says don’t be with Raj always, people will think you don’t have a social life of your own. Sarla says your oversmartness won’t work today. Raj asks her to go and check if Sonu is here. He shows Sonu’s message, I have left and reached the room. Kartik gets happy.

Ishqi asks Ahaan to give his hand. She removes her sandals. She says its costly sandal, anyone can steal it, its worth 425rs, I m intelligent. She says you had cracked the joke on holi day, you were drunk that day. He asks what did you drink. She says juice. He says you got high. She says I had taken four glasses for free, I saved 100rs. He says you are so drunk. She asks so what, will you cancel our marriage, fine, I will cancel it, will you break our relation, but wait, our marriage isn’t happening, it means I got saved, Riya got caught. She dances. Ahaan stops her from making noise. She asks why, because I m a girl, girls look good while working, not making noise. He says I didn’t mean that. She asks will you get insulted if anyone sees you with me, are you ashamed to be with me, you don’t tell anyone that you want to help me, you don’t like me, right, but you said once that you want to protect me, you forgot. He asks what did I tell you. She says you said more, you made me wear engagement ring also, you touched the holi colours and applied to me, you wished me happy holi, I don’t lie, I have felt something which I didn’t feel for Mayank, I have to tell something.

Mayank takes Sonu. He messages Raj and asks him to handle his mom, she is with Dadi. Ahaan says you are really drunk, you don’t know what you are saying. She says no, I have to go inside the pool, its a serious thing, when you take selfie, it would be group pic. She jokes and laughs. He smiles. She says wait, let me zoom and see, you are smiling. He says please get silent, Sarla and Dadi are here. She says when they come, they do the drama, Sarla creates much drama. She acts like Sarla. She falls in Ahaan’s arms. They have an eyelock. She sits on the pool side. She asks him to come, they will do chapad chapad. He asks what’s that. She asks what did you study, come, this is chapad chapad. She puts her feet in water. He says I don’t like it. She asks did you try it. He says no. She asks then how can you say that. She makes him sit and says do it with me, chapad chapad. She asks why didn’t you say that you have a GF. Riya sees Dadi and Chachi. She goes back to her room. She says thank God, Dadi and Chachi didn’t see me in this costume, it would be a problem for Ahaan. Raj asks Sarla to check, there is no party going on.

Ginni asks what’s all this. Kartik says its party rehearsal. Sarla asks where is Sonu. Raj says she is sleeping in her room. Sarla says we will check, what happened, Dadi will clear it. Kartik says she would be sleeping at home. Sarla says she has come here. Ishqi says you have a GF. He asks her to come. He holds her. They have an eyelock. She says you looks at me tensely. He says intensely. She says yes, intensely, I feel that in my heart. He asks what. She gives examples. He asks what are these examples. She asks what did you study, why shall I always explain you word to word, guess the emotions. He says come. She says my heart beats for you, this shouldn’t happen, you are so mean, arrogant, fighting always, when I need help, you come, Mayank doesn’t come.

He says Mayank didn’t know you need help. She says he should find like you find, I try to feel for Mayank, but I don’t feel for him. He asks for whom do you feel. She says for you. Mahiya…plays… She says when this happens between two people, its called geography, we have geography. He says chemistry. She says yes, we have chemistry between us. Sarla calls Dadi and asks was Sonu partying with Raj. Raj says no, she is sleeping in her room. Sarla asks is this her values. Dadi says she is in her room. Sarla says check it and tell me, I m sure that she was partying. Dadi goes to check Sonu. Savitri worries. Dadi asks the staff to open the door, its her granddaughter’s room. The staff man unlocks the door. Savitri lies on the bed. Dadi says Sonu… She sees her sleeping.



Precap:

Sarla says how much will this girl fall, she is falling in a stranger’s arms before her marriage. Ahaan looks on. Ishqi says stop it. Mayank tries to force Sonu. Savitri comes there.

