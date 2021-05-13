Ishk Par Zor Nahin 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Ishk Par Zor Nahin 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Ishk Par Zor Nahin 13th May 2021 Episode starts with Mayank asking his friend to stop Ishqi from ruining his plan. His friend says get her drunk, she won’t spoil your plan. Kartik, Sonu and Raj come. Mayank sees Sonu. Ishqi hugs Sonu and says you look really pretty. Sonu says thanks, you also look beautiful. Kartik says and me. Ishqi says yes, is Ahaan not coming to ruin the party. Kartik says no, much is happening in his life, good he isn’t coming here, if he sees Sonu, then it will be a problem. Ishqi takes a juice drink. She says its bitter juice, bitter like Ahaan. Kartik asks are you sure its just juice. She asks why would waiter lie. She drinks it. Kartik goes. Waiter gets another drink for her. She drinks. Ahaan and Rhea have their dinner. She says you have designed this resort really well.

He asks you like it. She says I love it, we will go on the beachside. He says okay. She says thanks. He says no need to say thanks and sorry all the time. He thinks she always follows me, she never fights, she is the right girl for me. He asks how is the food. She says its amazing. He says Dadi wants to announce our marriage. She asks what do you want. He says I m not ready for it now. Ishqi gets drunk. She reads Ahaan’s message again. She replies to him that she doesn’t need him and his thoughts. Riya says I will be ready for marriage when you are ready.

Ahaan says I m so glad that I m marrying you, not anyone else. He gets Ishqi’s message and says how dare she. Ishqi says if Ahaan comes in front of me, I will not leave him. Raj and Sonu dance. Aadat hai…plays… Ishqi imagines Ahaan. She says when did Ahaan come. She imagines Ahaan and her dance. Mayank clicks Sonu’s pic. Dadi and Sarla talk on phone. Dadi says we are coming to surprise the kids. Sarla says fine, I m also coming. Dadi says don’t know when will we reach there. Chachi says we can make the route shorter by having drinks. Sarla gets Raj and Sonu’s pic. She gets angry. She asks driver to speed the car. Mayank spikes Sonu’s drink. Sonu says you are super high. Ishqi says no, I m Ishqi. She laughs and talks about Ahaan. Mayank asks Ishqi to have lemon water. He gives the drink to Sonu. Ishqi goes to get another glass. Raj says its an old pic, someone is playing a prank, trust me, no party is happening. Ahaan comes there. He thinks Ishqi is happy that she isn’t getting married to me, I have to tell her that I m happy that I m not getting married to her. Mayank thinks everything will go wrong if Ahaan sees me with Sonu. He takes Sonu. Ishqi jokes on Ahaan and laughs. She says you went on a date with your GF, why did you come back. Sonu says my head is spinning a lot, Raj… Raj sees Ahaan and hides. He looks for Sonu. Kartik comes to Ahaan and says she looks drunk. Ahaan says she doesn’t know what she is doing. Kartik says even you don’t know. Raj signs Kartik. Kartik thinks Ahaan will get angry if he sees Sonu. Ishqi gets on the table and calls out Ahaan.

Kartik says Ahaan has come to spoil things, but where is Sonu. Raj says don’t know, she isn’t answering. Mayank has her phone. He replies to Raj. Kartik says message her, Ahaan is here. Raj writes Ahaan has come, don’t come out. Mayank replies, I m going to my room, there is an exit door here. Raj replies wait, I m coming to take you. Kartik says message me if you get Sonu, I will keep Ahaan and Ishqi away. Mayank says no, I will be caught if Raj doesn’t find Sonu there, this time my plan won’t fail. Ishqi says I can’t understand you, I wish to cross my name, I told you sorry for the last time. Kartik asks what happened last night. Ahaan says nothing, Ishqi come down. Ishqi says you come up, who are you to order me. Kartik says yes, who are you. Ishqi says tell me with love, I will come down. Kartik says say it with love. Ahaan says please come down. Ishqi says fine. She falls. He holds her in arms. Kartik thinks to click their pic. Raj comes and calls Kartik. Kartik says I had to make their video, but I have to go and save Raj and Sonu. He says we have to take Ishqi from here, Sarla can come here anytime. Raj asks Sonu to come out, Ahaan has come. Sarla comes there and shouts Raj.



