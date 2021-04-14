Ishk Par Zor Nahin 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahaan surprises Ishqi – TMT Updates

Ishk Par Zor Nahin 14th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Maasi and Ishqi agreeing to return within the holi celebration for the engagement. Ahaan plans the holi celebration. Kartik smiles and teases him. Bhola will get the clothes and asks concerning the final one. Kartik asks is that this final one for Riya or Suman. Ahaan goes to Suman. Kartik says its denial to the restrict. He thinks there’s something between Ahaan and Ishqi. Ahaan asks Suman to assist. Sonu and Raj have a chat. She smiles studying I really like you message. Dadi asks Chachi to extend the value of Sarla’s gown, she might be happy. Sonu tries a gown. Mayank stares at her. Raj comes and punches him. Mayank says what’s this, I used to be discovering my mother. Raj says shut up, Sonu got here in your phrases, keep away from her, get misplaced. Suman comes to fulfill Ishqi and offers the reward. Maasi says you’ll be able to come anytime to fulfill us. Ishqi says I needed to discuss to Mayank. She sees Ahaan and thinks Ahaan once more, why.

Suman says Mayank needed to take his dad to the physician, I requested Ahaan to get me right here. Ishqi thinks why did you get him. Maasi asks him to have tea. Ishqi thinks did he include new insults, what does he need. Ishqi goes to make tea. She places salt as an alternative sugar by mistake. She will get the tea. Ahaan asks do you play holi, we don’t play holi, we wished to know concerning the dates. Ishqi thinks what’s he saying. Ahaan drinks the tea and says salt… I’ve organized savouries and sweets, I hope you prefer it. He finishes the tea. He says you shouldn’t drink it, it has a lot sugar, you need to handle your self. Maasi asks Ishqi to make one other cup of tea. Ahaan asks what’s the necessity. Ishqi thinks he’s unusual. He drinks the opposite cup additionally and says its actually good. Ishqi thinks he’s praising my tea. Ishqi will get one other cup of tea for Suman. Ahaan says we will go, I’ve imp work, we’ve to plan shock for tomorrow. Suman says we will go, we are going to go to temple, you don’t play holi proper. Ishqi says no. Suman says its good, you and Mayank have similar considered holi. She leaves with Ahaan. Ishqi asks Maasi to have tea. Maasi says you’ve got it. Ishqi drinks the tea and says this has salt, it means Ahaan had two cups of tea in order that they don’t know that I had added salt within the tea. Ahaan drinks water. Suman asks will she just like the shock. He says sure. She asks how was my appearing. He says it was excellent. Ishqi says its not excellent, why did he not taunt me, I’ve to search out out tomorrow.

Ahaan exhibits the footwear to Sonu. He says its not my thought, its Mayank’s thought. Ishqi likes the gown and footwear. She says Mayank understands me properly. Its morning, Ahaan plans the holi celebration. Mayank sees Sonu. He says improbable preparations. Ahaan says it was your thought. Mayank says you executed it, Ishqi may be very particular. Ahaan asks him to handle meals and drinks. Mayank goes. Sonu needs Ahaan and hugs. Mayank sees the bhaang tablet and says Raj’s punch might be proved expensive. Raj’s household and Ishqi’s household attain. Raj takes Ishqi and messages Sonu about Ishqi’s entry. Ishqi asks what’s right here. Raj shouts shock, comfortable holi. Ishqi smiles.

Suman says you thought the engagement is on the temple. Dadi says Mayank did this for Ishqi. Ishqi says thanks. Sarla says nobody does something for us. Ahaan and Kartik play the dhol. Kartik says Ahaan performed the dhol, however it was Mayank’s thought. Ahaan says sure, I didn’t do something. Ishqi says Sonu and I are fortunate to get guys like Raj and Mayank. Mayank holds Ishqi’s hand. Mayank goes to spike the drink. Ishqi thanks him. She says you’ve got despatched footwear for me. Mayank says I didn’t ship it, these footwear look horrible on this ghagra. He goes. Ishqi thinks how can this occur. She sees Ahaan taking capsules and thinks what does he need. Ahaan says lastly, she’s going to come to thank me, I’ll apologize, guilt and matter will finish.



Precap:

Ahaan says I’ve deliberate all this as I used to be feeling responsible. Mayank spikes Sonu’s drink.

Replace Credit score to: Amena