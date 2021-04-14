Ishk Par Zor Nahin 14th April 2021 Written Update: Mayank vs Raj who will win over Sonu?

Ishk Par Zor Nahin Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Episode begins with Dadi saying we will have fun holi however in a single situation that the dhol needs to be the loudest. Everybody laughs. Mayank’s mother calls Maasi to ask if engagement is feasible on holi. Maasi discusses with Ishqi. Ishqi thinks earlier the engagement bought cancelled due to her so this time she ought to agree. She says sure. Right here, Mayank’s mother likes all of the concepts of Ahaan and thanks her for his thought. Ahaan says no aunty it’s not my thought, it was all Mayank’s thought. Mayank’s mother says however why are you so defensive. Ahaan says no no I’m not.

Ahaan and Kartik are making listing for the holi occasion. Kartik remains to be teasing Ahaan that he’s planning such an ideal holi occasion only for Ishqi however Ahaan turns into defensive once more. The servant offers the clothes Ahaan ordered. Kartik says now we have 3 females however now we have 4 gown. Ahaan blushes a bit and says I’ll take this one and provides it myself. Right here, Sonu msgs Raj that sorry and any further I’ll all the time share all the pieces. Dadi and chachi see the gown to be given to Sarla and so they imitate her how she is all the time after value and branded gadgets. Right here Sonu tries the gown. Mayank will get a small passage by which he begins seeing Sonu change. Raj comes and beats him. Mayank tries to make some excuse and goes.

Right here, Ahaan and Mayank’s mother come to Ishqi’s place. Ishqi greets Mayank’s mother and thinks Mayank should have come too. However then she is stunned to see Ahaan. She retains om questioning why is Ahaan right here once more and what’s he upto now? She goes to make tea however resulting from these ideas about why Ahaan has come, Ishqi places salt in tea as an alternative of sugar. Later, Ahaan drinks the tea first and coughs. He alters the subject saying the tea is nice. He doesn’t let Mayank’s mon have tea saying it has an excessive amount of sugar and as an alternative he solely drinks it. Ishqi will get extra suspicious that why did Ahaan did this? Mayank’s mother offers reward to Ishqi and says nobody in Ayaan’s household have fun holi so we shall be having a standard engagement within the mandir. Ishqi will say sure that sounds good. Ahaan whispers to Mayank’s mother thay let’s go as we have to plan the shock. So that they go away. Maasi says sorry to Ishqi saying this holi she will’t play. Ishqi says it’s okay. Then Ishqi begins consuming tea and realises what Ahaan did and thinks how can Ahaan go away a second to taunt her. Right here, in malhotra mansion, Ahaan reveals the theme is exclusive as we are going to all put on footwear with conventional garments. Ahaan remembers how Ishqi wore footwear in her engagement. Ishqi thinks it’s all Mayank’s thought.

Subsequent day, Ahaan tells Mayank that each one preparations are carried out in keeping with his plan. Mayank says don’t say like that you’ve got a giant position on this. Mayank sees Sonu and begins praising Ishqi. Mayank goes and Sonu involves hug Ahaan and want him Holi. Right here, Sarla and household arrive with Ishqi and Maasi. Raj prevents Sarla from saying something as he doesn’t need Ishqi’s shock to be ruined. He makes Sarla go inside and he takes Ishqi with him saying Sonu is discovering you come. There Ishqi sees the association and is stunned. Everybody comes and say shock. Mayank’s mother asks Ishqi how is the shock? It’s all Mayank’s plan. Ishqi is joyful. Sarla says what about our happiness now. Sonu says it’s proper right here. Ahaan and Kartik come there enjoying dhol. Sarla and her sister dance and have enjoyable. Ishqi says me and Sonu are actually fortunate to have guys like Mayank and Raj. Mayank holds Ishqi’s hand. Mayank goes to spike the drink. Ishqi thanks him. She says you’ve gotten despatched footwear for me. Mayank says I didn’t ship it, these footwear look horrible on this ghagra. He goes. Ishqi thinks how can this occur. She sees Ahaan taking tablets and thinks what does he need. Ahaan says lastly, she’s going to come to thank me, I’ll make an apology, guilt and matter will finish.

Precap:

Ahaan says I’ve deliberate all this as I used to be feeling responsible. Mayank spikes Sonu’s drink.