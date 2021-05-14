Ishk Par Zor Nahin 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sonu falls in trouble

Ishk Par Zor Nahin 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Dadi saying Sonu is sleeping here, why was Sarla saying she isn’t here. Chachi says her sleep may break, talk slowly. Dadi says Sonu has our values, she will never do what her mum did, her mum was a stain, our Sonu is a moon, she won’t break a house. Savitri cries. Dadi calls Sarla and says Sonu is here, shall I send pic. Sarla says yes. Raj signs no. Sarla says its okay. Ishqi says tell me, we have history between us. Ahaan says chemistry. She says yes, tell me, is there chemistry between us. He asks her to get up. Dadi and Chachi leave.

Savitri says now I understand why my children hate me. Ahaan says your clothes are wet, I will drop you to room, else you will fall ill. Ishqi asks him to say it. He says there are no such feelings. She says you also have these feelings, you have no courage to say, I m not like you, I m brave, look at me, you also say it. She jokes and laughs.

He says you are saying this because you are drunk, you messaged me that you are happy that you aren’t marrying me. She says you also messaged me. He says yes, we are not marrying. She asks why are we not marrying. He says be quiet, don’t say anything that you regret tomorrow. She asks why am I not marrying you, I like you. He says feelings are complicated, you are mistaken. She asks how to make feelings away. She falls over him. She asks him to hug her. He hugs her. She says I know, you came to save me from lift. Riya calls him. She says its the best moment of my life, let it go on. He doesn’t answer the call. Mahiya….plays…

Kartik looks at them and says one can’t control love. He smiles. Savitri tries to leave. Mayank takes the room card. Savitri hears Sarla coming. The staff opens a room door for her. Savitri gets into Mayank’s room. Mayank hides from everyone. He says you said you will slap me, you will be punished for your mistakes. Savitri sees someone coming and hides in the bathroom. Mayank gets Sonu there. Savitri thinks don’t know whose room is this, shall I go out or not. Ahaan takes Ishqi. Sarla and Ginni see them. Sarla asks Ginni to zoom and see, what’s happening here. Ginni says Raj is getting a modern brother-in-law.

Sarla asks Ahaan are you with this girl, is she drunk, this girl has no limit to stoop, she is drunk and falling in a stranger’s arms at night, before her marriage, does she have any values, or did she sell values to drink beer. Ishqi hugs Sarla and says aunty, I m not that bad, you are hi fi, I m simple, I m different, bit strange, but I m not so bad, its not your mistake, you are getting a good bahu like Sonu, why will you like another girl, swear on me, you can insult me, don’t say anything to Sonu, she is really good. Ahaan looks on. Ishqi says she is so good that nothing bad should happen with her, right. Ahaan says yes. Mayank says you insulted me 100 times, I will insult you once. He tries to force her. The vase falls down.

Savitri hears the sound and goes to see. She thinks what’s happening here, who is he. She shuts the door. Mayank goes to check. She prays for the girl. She thinks to do something. She takes a vase and throws it. Mayank turns to see. Ishqi says we will get friendly. Sarla asks what nonsense. Riya comes. She looks at Ahaan and Ishqi. She asks why are you upset aunty, Ahaan and I were at the pool side, we saw Ishqi and got her here, I couldn’t find Mayank. Ahaan nods. Ishqi hugs Riya and says you are also good like Sonu, you go and pray in the temple, your would be Saas isn’t Sarla. She laughs. Ahaan asks Riya to handle Ishqi. He goes. Ishqi says if I was your doctor, I would have asked you to drink hot water and have gulab jamun, your body lacks sweetness. Ahaan calls Mayank. Mayank thinks I won’t get this chance again. Savitri prays.



Ahaan asks don’t you remember anything. Ishqi asks what happened. She falls in his arms. Sonu goes to attempt suicide and says my life is finished. Ishqi gets shocked.

