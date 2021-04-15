Ishk Par Zor Nahin 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahaan gets drunk – TMT Updates

Ishk Par Zor Nahin fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Ahaan and Ishqi arguing. She says you’re taking medicine within the morning. Ahaan says I used to be feeling responsible to taunt about your mother and father, I didn’t know they’ve handed away. She says I can’t tolerate any pity. He says pay attention Ishqi, I m actually sorry. She says I don’t want your sympathy. He asks what’s your downside. She says I’ve many issues. He says you wished me to express regret, now I m saying sorry. She says it appears good if individual realizes mistake and says sorry, if stated by guilt or pity, it appears actually dangerous, if my mother and father have been alive, you then would have taunted my upbringing, they aren’t right here, so you might be responsible. He says I m actually sorry for that. She says its flawed to boost a finger at somebody’s upbringing, even when their mother and father are alive or not, I’ve learnt to battle for reality, its my values. They argue.

He says Mayank stated you’re keen on holi, I deliberate this in a single day, it’s best to take pleasure in this. She asks why do you are concerned for me, who’re you, don’t make me charity case, I m not an orphan, Maasi loves me so much, she takes care of me, she will do something for me, she is going to do no matter is required. She cries. Mayank spikes a drink. Dadi blesses Raj. Maasi says Ishqi is fortunate that her engagement is going on like this. Sarla says sure, she is fortunate, however Sonu is most fortunate to get a man like Raj. Dadi says proper, I want Lord retains all jodis pleased, Mayank is a pleasant man, its exhausting to search out guys like him. Mayank sees Sonu and says I’ll settle scores with you,you rejected me, Raj punched me, now I’ll see how Sarla makes you bahu. Sarla talks to Maasi. Maasi says Ishqi misplaced her mother and father in childhood, she is aware of the worth of a household. Chachi says we didn’t learn about this. Maasi says her solely dream is to get a giant household and love. Sarla says it may well turn into Suman’s nightmare, she will’t lose her son, have a look at Mayank, he has turn into a spouse’s puppet, poor Mayank, can’t Ishqi do that. Suman says its Mayank’s shock, let him work. Sarla says Sonu, don’t make Raj do any work.

Raj says I’ll do such work for my Sonu. Maasi asks Ishqi to take the drinks. Mayank says we are going to do that collectively. Kartik asks them to do the tilak. Sonu says I’ll name Ahaan. She applies colors to Raj and runs. Raj catches her and smears the colors. Mayank says Sonu, I’ll apply colors to Ishqi first. Ishqi smiles. He applies her colors. Ahaan comes. Ishqi doesn’t really feel any love for Mayank. Mayank will get thandai. Kartik says sure, however after making use of colors to Ahaan. Ishqi says Mr. black and white, do you’re taking thandai. Suman takes the glass. Mayank says this one has sugar. Kartik asks her to have it, there’s a rule for thandai, no color, no thandai. Ishqi says holi is to have fun with household. Mayank offers the drinks to Sonu and Raj. Ahaan takes the glass and drinks. Ishqi jokes on Ahaan. Ahaan says sorry, I really feel so offended, the whole lot can’t be about her, we speak about her day by day. He goes and feels dizzy. Sarla says we are going to play antakshari and make a video additionally, Raj likes Sonu so much, we didn’t ask Guru ji. Ginni says we’re fearful that coming bahu could break the home. Ishqi asks her to not fear. Sarla says sure, Suman ought to fear. Suman says I need Mayank and Ishqi to remain individually. Ishqi says however I’ll come to your own home to have meals.

Sarla says you need Suman to make meals. Ishqi says no, I’ll make the meals. Dadi says such a lady would break the home. Maasi says sure, one ought to do something for household’s happiness. Ishqi says household is made with love and pleasure, what’s the necessity of sorrow and issues. Dadi says issues will all the time be there. Ishqi goes to get thandai. She will get offended pondering of her Mausa ji’s deeds. She says thank God Ahaan will not be right here. Kartik involves name Ahaan. Ahaan asks him to go. He says Ishqi irritated me, my bp obtained excessive. Kartik asks him to sit down, what occurred to him. Ahaan says Ishq. Kartik asks did you fall in love. Ahaan says Ishqi impact. Kartik says you might be excessive, drunk, proper. Ahaan falls down. Kartik asks Ishqi to return quick, there may be an emergency. Sarla says a flawed lady breaks the household. Suman says Sonu is a pleasant lady. Raj asks why are we discussing this. Dadi says such discussions occur earlier than marriage. Sarla says ladies could make and break households, a bahu’s toes needs to be auspicious for the household. Ishqi goes and sees Ahaan. She remembers him taking some tablet.



Ahaan applies holi to Ishqi and says pleased holi. She says pleased holi. He says I need to maintain you protected. He makes her put on a hoop. She worries.

