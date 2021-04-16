Ishk Par Zor Nahin 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ishqi feels love for Ahaan – TMT Updates

Ishk Par Zor Nahin sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Ahaan and Ishqi have an argument. They’ve a second. They fall down and have an eyelock. Mayank says Ishqi can’t be fallacious. Ahaan says you requested me, who am I to you. She seems to be at him and says you’re excessive. She says its Ishqi excessive, I don’t like holi, however I deliberate holi for you, I don’t like colors, however see I m touching it. He applies the colors to her face. She feels love. He says blissful holi. She says blissful holi. Mahiya….performs… He says I wish to shield you and preserve you protected like this ring, you already know the protected place for this ring. He makes her put on the ring. She will get away and asks what are you doing, hearken to me. He stops her and says let me let you know, who you’re…. He says I’ve made a listing.

She says to search out out, who’s the correct woman for you. He says no, to know the woman who isn’t proper for me, I used to be very indignant on you, you already know why, I don’t know, your job was imp for you greater than engagement. She says give me the ring, I’ll preserve it protected. He says I’ll preserve it protected. He places the ring on her finger. She asks do you hate me or…. He falls down on the mattress. She holds him. Kartik comes and sees them shut. He says sorry, I didn’t imply to… She says shut up, come and assist me in dealing with him, if he goes down, then his picture will break. Kartik says I advised the identical, we should always make him eat chillies. She says sure. Suman asks Ishqi to return for rasam. Kartik asks her to go. Ahaan holds Ishqi’s hand. Kartik smiles.

Ishqi says let him sleep. She goes. Kartik says Ahaan has utilized color to Ishqi, it means he has touched holi color, its a miracle. He asks Ahaan to stand up and eat chillies. Sarla and Ginni joke about Ishqi. Mayank sits upset. Suman calls him out. Raj says Mayank, its time in your engagement. Ishqi goes and thinks of Ahaan. She thinks my coronary heart is thrashing pondering of Ahaan. She feels love for Ahaan. She worries. She goes to Mayank. She says its time for engagement. He says come, I’ll get dad. Kartik says Ahaan, you’ve gotten carried out a lot behind my again, I want I didn’t go to get chillies, I might have seen every thing. Ahaan says Ishqi…. Kartik data and says say as soon as once more, I’ll make one blackmailing video. He acts like Ishqi. He goes. Ahaan will get up.

Ishqi says what’s taking place to me. Sarla asks Suman to see Ishqi’s ring, she already bought engaged, did Mayank get engaged earlier than itself. Mayank says no. Ishqi says its nothing like that. Dadi asks why are you carrying this ring. Sarla says Suman has given separate flooring to Ishqi, so separate engagement. Ishqi thinks Ahaan is troubling me. Suman asks her to say what occurred. Ishqi says I’ve already misplaced ring as soon as, I couldn’t lose this, so I’ve worn it. Suman says she has logic, we will begin engagement, come. Kartik says Ahaan is on convention name with US purchasers, go away Ahaan, he doesn’t need to make Ishqi put on the ring. Ishqi prays that she feels for Mayank.

Mayank holds her hand. She thinks why isn’t something taking place. Mayank and Ishqi trade rings. Everybody claps. Ahaan comes. She imagines him. Ishqi thinks of Ahaan. She thinks what’s this confusion. Chachi asks Kartik to not inform something now. Ishqi goes. Kartik says I wish to file Ahaan saying Ishqi’s identify. Sonu says he won’t take her identify. Kartik says I’ve heard him taking her identify. Ahaan will get up. He asks did I sleep, since when. Sonu says sure. Kartik says you had taken thandai, and performed holi with somebody, I caught you. Ahaan says no, how did color come on my arms. Sonu says you bought excessive and slept, Kartik advised them that you just had a gathering. Ahaan asks who did this with me. She says don’t know, all of us had thandai, who did this.

Mayank says each the {couples} ought to exit, we are able to get an opportunity to know one another. Suman says you wish to spend time with Ishqi. Mayank says sure. He thinks to settle scores with Sonu. Kartik says you already know what was taking place after I got here again. He sings and tells about Ishqi. Ahaan asks why did she come. Kartik says I don’t know, I wish to discover out. Sonu says I had seen similar color on Ishqi’s face, why did Mayank make Ishqi put on the ring earlier than engagement. Kartik says you had the ring, don’t know what occurred right here, attempt to recall. Ahaan says I don’t keep in mind what I did. Ishqi sees the love record and says I had made this for Mayank. She will get Suman’s name. Suman asks how are you, had been you eager about Mayank, I used to be pondering that you just all go for lunch. Ishqi says okay. Suman ends the decision. She says we’ll discuss to Sonu tomorrow. Mayank thanks Suman and says I’ve to go, only for Sonu. Ishqi says I shouldn’t assume a lot, he utilized colors in intoxicated state. Ahaan says I don’t keep in mind what I did, did I do something inappropriate, how will I face her.

Its morning, everyone seems to be making preparations to welcome baba ji. Dadi says we needs to be able to face any state of affairs. Sonu calls Raj and says the complete household is beneath stress. Raj says don’t fear, I’ll deal with every thing. She says Raj is there for me, what about Ishqi. Mayank comes and says mum needs each the {couples} to go for lunch, I couldn’t refuse, you refuse her, deal with her please. He goes. She asks how will I refuse to her, Raj will get indignant understanding this. Ishqi will get prepared. She doesn’t wish to see that record. Mausa ji comes residence drunk. Maasi asks Ishqi to close the door, else anybody would know. Ahaan involves her home and says I’ll inform her that I got here to select her up, Sarla shouldn’t get a cause to scold her.

Ishqi argues with Mausa ji and asks him to go away Maasi. Maasi says you received’t do something. Ahaan involves the door. He doesn’t ring the bell. Ishqi says you stopped me. Maasi says anger doesn’t repair something. Ishqi asks her to boost a voice. Maasi says folks will blame me for breaking my household, girl has to tolerate it, don’t spoil your temper, take into consideration Mayank. Ishqi says no want. Ahaan rings the bell. He runs to his automobile and sits. He leaves. Ishqi comes out and doesn’t see him. Everybody meets Baba ji. Ishqi dons ghunghat. Everybody does the identical. Guru ji tells the qualities of a superb spouse, she needs to be an advisor, feed him meals… Ahaan comes and sits beside her, he holds Ishqi’s hand by mistake. She turns and sees her. He leaves her hand. He thinks I m an enormous fool to take a seat right here.



Ishqi says a lady ought to go away every thing when restrict is crossed. Mayank scolds her. He asks her to apologize to Sarla. Ahaan additionally involves apologize to Sarla.

