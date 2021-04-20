Ishk Par Zor Nahin 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahaan and Ishqi make an apology to Sarla – TMT Updates

Ishk Par Zor Nahin twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Ishqi saying I’ve to only consider Mayank, I m nervous for Ahaan extra, he needed to hear taunts about his mum, he would have felt so unhealthy, I cannot depart Sarla, if I say what Sonu stated, then he shall be extra upset, I can inform this to only Mayank, however he has no time for me. She steps in direction of the pool. Ahaan comes. She slips within the pool. Ahaan holds her hand. They each fall into the pool. Sarla asks Raj to ask Sonu, why did she discuss to Ishqi.

Raj says nobody can affect my resolution of marrying Sonu, take heed to me, she by no means stated she is going to keep nuclear, we don’t know what Ishqi stated, in case you felt so unhealthy, we may talk about at house, it doesn’t look good to make it a difficulty. Ishqi says I cannot come to your home and meet Sonu, I cannot discuss to her. She goes. Sarla says you guys take wives’ facet earlier than marriage. Mayank apologizes to Sarla in a candy method. Sarla says you might be so good valued, be the identical. He asks her to not fear. Sarla says why are you saying sorry when Ishqi made the error, will you make her apologize. He says she is going to apologize. She says she is going to show that she feels it too. He touches her ft. He thinks I can do something to make Sonu and Raj away, I’ll make Ishqi do it too. Ahaan involves Dadi and asks what’s going to we inform to Mayank now.

Chacha says we’ll do bidaai from farm home. Dadi says Sonu is with house breaker Ishqi, how is Suman tolerating Ishqi, she is fortunate. She goes to Sonu. Ahaan says if flawed is going on with us, perhaps you might be solely flawed. Ishqi says I m discovering PG for us. Maasi says we have now no help. Ishqi says Mayank and I needed to marry, why are they appearing like doing a favor. She argues with Maasi. Maasi says I do know you aren’t a house breaker, however everybody thinks so, I bought recurring to the whole lot, nothing will get wonderful. Mayank comes to satisfy Ishqi. He says you must apologize to Sarla, we’re embarrassed. Ishqi says I m additionally embarrassed. Kartik asks Sonu the matter. Sonu says I m nervous for Raj, his mother isn’t speaking to her. He says you might be ignoring the talks. She says no, don’t be enquiry fee. He says inform me, then we may help Ishqi. She says I’ve to speak to Raj. Dadi and Chachi come. Dadi scolds Sonu. Chachi asks Kartik to go. He refuses. Dadi says Sonu went to speak to Ishqi, we ought to be glad that Sarla simply heard Ishqi’s talks, not Sonu’s. Kartik says it means Ishqi bought in bother due to you, you don’t take care of Ishqi. Dadi says no, I fear for Sonu, none ought to find out about you, I cannot help you,

Ahaan additionally gained’t help you, face the whole lot alone. They go. Ahaan appears on. Sonu will get a name. She asks what, are you severe. Mayank says I’ve come to satisfy my promise. He exhibits Ishqi. She remembers Maasi asking her to go, Mayank isn’t flawed, he isn’t like her uncle, he’s attempting to unravel the issue. Ishqi apologizes to Sarla. She asks her to not punish Sonu and household. Ahaan comes there. Ishqi bends down to the touch Sarla’s ft. Ahaan comes and touches Sarla’s ft. Ishqi appears at Ahaan. Ahaan says I’ll apologize, I m actually sorry, give one other likelihood to my sister. Raj asks Sarla what’s she doing. Sarla says elders’ ft is touched with respect. Raj says its due to your ego. He argues and asks what about our values, your ego is glad seeing in-laws touching ft. Ahaan says its okay, let the features occur collectively. Sarla says sure. Mayank smiles. Raj asks Mayank why did you get Ishqi right here, don’t you’ve got any respect on your fiancee. Ishqi says Mayank is near Sonu’s household, he bought me right here for fixing the flawed, I can’t see Sonu struggling due to my mistake. Ahaan appears on.



Precap:

Mayank says Ahaan, why did you apologize, I had bought Ishqi right here on your sake. Ahaan says subsequent time, ask me whose mistake it was.

