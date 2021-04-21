Ishk Par Zor Nahin 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Ishqi gets impressed by Ahaan – TMT Updates

Ishk par zor nahin twenty first april 2021 written episode, written replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Raj saying you got here right here by siding your self respect, you proved that you’re a woman to maintain household united, proper Ahaan. Ahaan sees Ishqi. Sarla says each weddings will occur collectively. Raj asks them to have espresso. Ishqi says I’ll depart. She goes and thinks of Ahaan. She thinks he didn’t ask what had occurred, Ahaan saved me from touching Sarla’s ft. Ahaan comes and thanks her. She thanks him. He asks why did you… Ishqi asks why are you saying thanks, why did you come right here. He says you took Sonu’s blame on your self, Sonu began the matter, it was her mistake too, she didn’t admit her mistake, you took the blame, why. She says I don’t need her to fall in hassle. He thanks her. She thanks him. She says I’ve household values, I m not a house breaker. Ahaan thinks she apologized with out mistake, how can she be a homebreaker. Mayank asks Ahaan why did you apologize, it was her mistake. Ahaan says you must ask me earlier than saying something. Mayank says three households have been embarrassed. Ahaan says 4 households, you forgot Ishqi’s household.

She thanks Ahaan and goes. Mayank says she will likely be satisfied figuring out I did proper. Ahaan thinks you actually suppose you probably did proper. Sonu says Ahaan was upset. Kartik says he left in a rush. She cries. Ahaan comes and says I didn’t count on this from you, you let that woman take the blame alone, you wish to keep nuclear with Raj. Kartik says you know the way Sarla behaves, you need Sonu to stick with such a Saas, simply see the truth, relations get saved by staying away. Ahaan says relations will get saved when its created first, marriage occurs between two households, you’ll be able to’t break any household, Raj can’t dwell with out his mum, Ishqi was apologizing to Sarla, I reached there on time, he didn’t deserve that, she is an outsider. Kartik says I m actually happy with you. Sonu says I made a mistake, I m sorry.

Ahaan says overlook the concept to remain nuclear, you aren’t like our mum, inform Raj that you’re not a homebreaker, you aren’t so good, be good once more. Ishqi talks to her mum and tells about Ahaan. She complains to Maasi about Mayank. Sonu apologizes to Suman. Suman says its okay, keep in mind, nobody helps a lady, no less than a lady ought to help one other girl. Ahaan says your bahu isn’t a house breaker. Kartik says you modified, I m speechless. Suman hugs Sonu. She says for those who advised this to me earlier than, then Ishqi would haven’t heard the taunts. Maasi says Mayank had no selection. Ishqi says everybody has a selection, I might have refused to fulfill Sarla, however I went there to apologize, Ahaan additionally had a selection, he might haven’t come, he understood my drawback and thought its his duty to avoid wasting me, when he knew it was Sonu’s mistake additionally, he apologized to Sarla. Maasi says he does what he finds proper. Ishqi says Mayank ought to have accomplished this, he remembers about everybody’s households, not ours, however Ahaan remembered it, I m upset with Mayank, I’ll speak to him when he convinces me. Maasi says its your mehendi operate tomorrow, you’re evaluating Mayank and Ahaan immediately.

Kartik says we must always take man’s mother on date first, I’ll clarify, mother’s kundlis must be matched first, husband and spouse are secondary. Bahu and saas are imp. Ahaan agrees. Kartik says you defended Ishqi. Ahaan asks are you obsessed together with her, I went there for Sonu. Kartik says she is available in your phrases at all times. Sonu says I can name Ishqi and apologize. Dadi comes and asks whom are you calling. Sonu says Kartik, who was I calling, I forgot. Kartik says I keep in mind, Ahaan inform about it. Dadi says I m positive you have been calling Ishqi. Kartik says you’re good, so cool. Dadi scolds him. She drinks with them. Sonu says sorry. Ahaan says it was Sonu’s mistake, what’s mistaken if she talks to Ishqi. Chacha and Chachi be part of. He asks Ahaan why doesn’t you’re taking Ishqi’s identify. Kartik says she additionally doesn’t take his identify, its her chemistry. Ahaan says now we have no chemistry. Dadi says Sonu and Raj have chemistry. Ahaan says Sarla received’t know something. Chachi says its good you apologized and saved Ishqi. All of them talk about. Chachi asks Dadi to have beer. Dadi asks them to ship beer to her room. They chuckle. Dadi goes. Kartik says its mehendi tomorrow, lets guess, will Sarla do a brand new drama or not.



Precap:

Ishqi asks why can’t boys dance for us. Ahaan says lets do it. He dances. Ishqi sees Ahaan’s identify in her mehendi.

Replace Credit score to: Amena