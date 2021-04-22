Ishk Par Zor Nahin 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Whose name will be written on Ishi’s mehendi?

Ishk Par Zor Nahin Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Ishqi telling Maasi I don’t know the place is Mayank and if hr has realised his mistake or not. Subsequent day, they arrive to Mehendi ceremony. Ishqi and Maasi come, Suman says you’re looking lovely. Suman makes Ishqi sit. Ishqi is on the lookout for Mayank. Maasi says there may be Mayank, who’s speaking to another person. Ishqi sees Ahaan after which she says Suman to not take away the Shagun ka kangan which Ahaan introduced for her. Ishqi says Suman gave me this that’s why. Sonu comes downstairs and everybody praises the glow. Kartik involves Ishqi and says have sweets baba ji contest winner. Ishqi thinks she wants to manage her weight so she says no I don’t want candy. Then she sees Sonu and involves her. Ishqi says Sonu is the winner of finest wanting bride. Everybody smiles. Ishqi whispers to Sonu that no want of claiming sorry, all is effectively. They hug. Ahaan sees this and will get comfortable. The mehendi ritual begins. Raj makes Sonu drink juice. Sonu says don’t name me child infront of all. They smile. Ishqi thinks I want Mayank atleast come to me and make that bond, mehendi is as we speak however nonetheless that bond is just not created between us. Ahaan sees Sonu and will get emotional. Chachi says don’t cry. Ahaan says I can’t consider Sonu will go to sasural after few days. Kartik says even Ishqi will go and her maasi will probably be on their own. Ahaan tells chachi that your son is obsessive about Ishqi. Chachi says no he isn’t Sarla is. All of them snicker.

Ahaan goes to drink water. Maasi comes and thanks Ahaan for the kangan of Ishqi, Suman and Ishqi informed me. Ahaan says Ishqi informed you? Maasi says sure, she may be very grateful to you. Ahaan thinks a lot has occurred with Ishqi nonetheless she is so considerate. Ahaan watches Ishqi and Kartik says for those who watch like this then she is going to catch nazar. Ahaan provides him look. He smiles.

Sarla says will the mehendi walis put mehendi to brides solely? What about us. Sarla says the bride have such small fingers then why a lot time? Chachi says there are a lot of mehendi walis. Sarla says I received’t put mehendi by major mehendi lady. Sarla says this Ishqi was my ex servant then why the primary lady will put mehendi on her and never me. Sarla says what is going to everybody say that your personal in legal guidelines have gotten dangerous mehendi. Kartik says this additionally occurs? Dadi makes him fairly. Ishqi says to mehendi lady to go and put mehendi on Sarla. She is about to go. Ahaan begins enacting that he received’t dance as he’ll dance solely with Sarla. Kartik says Sarla I’ve heard that you just dance like celebrities. Sarla says how are you aware? Kartik says all kitty celebration information involves him. Sarla says okay let’s dance. Ahaan says to the primary lady to maintain placing mehendi on Ishqi. Ishqi will get impressed. Dadi and chachi really feel relived that Sarla is diverted.

Kartik, Ahaan, Sarla and her sister watch. Kartik takes Chachi however she says no no you go we are going to take pleasure in. Ahaan additionally comes and says achieved with dance. Ishqi says the boys can’t even dance for us. Ahaan says let’s do it. All of them dance. Mayank comes and sees Raj and Sonu dance so he takes Ishqi to bop with him. Everybody joins in. Ishqi is about to fall however Ahaan catches her on time. They take a look at one another and get mesmirised. Ishqi’s heartbeat will increase. Ishqi runs away and goes to place mehendi once more. Ahaan goes again to bop. Ishqi tells herself to not take a look at Ahaan and specifically with zoom. The mehendi lady asks Ishqi the identify of groom, Ishqi says Ahaan. Ishqi thinks to take away Ahaan from thoughts and take into consideration Mayank. The mehendi lady writes Ayaan’s identify. Sarla comes there however misses to see the identify. Ishqi says to Sarla to place mehendi as she is completed. Sarla says put higher mehendi than this to me as I’m groom’s mom. Raj tries to divert Sarla saying come and see Sonu’s mehendi. Sarla says let me put mehendi first. Mayank sees Sonu. Suman brings Ishqi to room. Ishqi thinks what Suman is doing that needs to be achieved by Mayank however he isn’t right here. Even Suman says the place is Mayank. So Suman goes to carry Mayank. Ishqi says simply by writing the identify romance doesn’t occur, that individual needs to be right here too. Ishqi sees Ahaan’s identify on her hand and will get shocked.

Episode ends.

Precap: Ishqi says she bought damage. Ishqi places bandaid on the identify half. Sarla says let’s see what has occurred. She rips off the bandaid and exhibits everybody the identify of Ahaan to everybody, stunning everybody.