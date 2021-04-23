Ishk Par Zor Nahin 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Sarla accuses Ishqi – TMT Updates

Ishk Par Zor Nahin twenty third April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Ishqi seeing Ahaan’s title in her mehendi. She will get shocked. She coughs and asks for water. Ahaan will get water. She asks how did your title come. He asks what. She asks how did you come. He says from exterior. She thinks how can be do that. He asks her to have the water. He says you’re having sweets, you’re diabetic. She thinks if anybody sees this title, then there will probably be a giant drama. He says its over. He asks what’s the matter. She says nothing, I’ve to go. He asks her to have fruits. Mayank comes. Ishqi thinks he’s coming now. Mayank says Sonu is fasting, you’re having sweets, don’t you wish to match within the lahenga. She says sure and goes. Ahaan says I informed her as a result of she is diabetic, not for weight, you had made her upset. Mayank says she is going to get satisfied on her personal. Ishqi runs out. Maasi seems on. Ishqi tries to wipe the title. She says if anybody sees it, it is going to be an issue. She slips close to the pool. He holds her hand.

Mahiya…performs… He says you spoiled your mehendi. She asks why do you care, I can do something. He asks what’s this language. She asks him to only go, I didn’t get any title written. He asks are you drunk, are you harm, what are you doing right here. She says I used to be singing right here. He asks what track, what are you doing, mehendi will get spoiled. She says how do you care. He asks does it give you the results you want when it fits you. She says I m seeing what’s written in my destiny. He says its as a result of Mayank informed about your weight. She asks what did he say. He says nothing. She goes. He says she thinks of me when she wants assist.

Sarla dances with the household. Ishqi comes. Suman takes her to bop. Sasural genda phool…performs… Ahaan seems for her. Sonu comes and exhibits her mehendi. Kartik asks Ahaan to offer consideration to Sonu. Kartik clicks her pics. Ahaan thinks the place did Ishqi go, Mausi is right here, it means Ishqi didn’t depart. Sonu asks Kartik to take good pic. Kartik teases her. Raj says I’ll at all times be in Sonu’s hand. He exhibits the photographer. She will get completely satisfied. He says I knew you gained’t like Kartik’s clicked pic, lets do it the fairy story means. Everybody smiles and compliments Sonu. Ishqi comes. Maasi asks the place had been you. Mayank says she was having sweets. Bhola will get chilly drinks. Sonu says I m on eating regimen. He asks Ishqi is she on eating regimen. Maasi says no want. Ahaan thinks possibly she is upset due to the feedback on her. Kartik says Ishqi is match, her face is glowing. Sarla taunts Ishqi. Sarla says I m vert match in keeping with my age.

Ahaan thinks why is Ishqi so silent. Suman says we like wholesome women. Ahaan will get a name. He goes. Mayank sees Raj’s title in Sonu’s hand. He steps on Ishqi’s foot and will get impolite. Ishqi thinks to go and take away mehendi. She steps on Ahaan’s foot. Ahaan says sorry, are you okay. She goes. He thinks what’s she going. Kartik jokes on Raj. He asks Raj to get shagun mehendi. He asks Mayank to return. Mayank says I gained’t get mehendi utilized. Kartik jokes. Suman asks Ishqi to inform Mayank. Ishqi says its his want. Photographer asks Ishqi to return. Ishqi says I don’t wish to get pics clicked. Kartik says come on, you’re additionally a bride. Ishqi says no, Sarla’s photoshoot ought to occur first, she is groom’s mum. Sarla says you stated proper for the primary time. She catches Ishqi’s hand and exhibits the bandage. Ishqi says sorry. Sarla asks how did you get harm. Suman asks are you high-quality. Ishqi says sure. Suman says get pics clicked, Ishqi come, lets name a physician in case you are a lot harm. Ishqi says no. Sarla thinks she at all times lessens my significance. She says your harm took all the eye, lets see what occurred. She removes the bandage and exhibits Ishqi’s hand. Everybody will get shocked seeing Ahaan’s title within the mehendi. Ahaan thinks that’s why Ishqi was so disturbed. Sarla asks how did Ahaan’s title come in your hand. Dadi and Suman ask her to reply.

Ahaan says its a mistake, I m positive. Sarla asks Ishqi’s mistake, she received her can be groom’s greatest pal’s title on her hand. Dadi says you bought incorrect title written and didn’t know. Chachi says its not matching names, there can’t be confusion. Chacha says sure, how can anybody be confused. Kartik stops Sarla and says watch out, possibly its a mistake, Mayank say one thing. Sarla says its restrict of carelessness, how will she handle her home, why does errors occur together with her, anybody’s title isn’t written on our fingers, how did somebody’s title come on her hand. Suman says mehendi artist has made a giant mistake. Dadi says its not Sarla’s mistake. Kartik says its not Ishqi’s mistake. Sarla argues. Ishqi cries. The woman says I had requested Ishqi about her can be husband, Ishqi stated Ahaan. Dadi asks Ishqi to say. Ishqi thinks why don’t I keep in mind. Kartik indicators Ishqi. He thinks you assume Ishqi can take Ahaan’s title, everybody is aware of their equation, she doesn’t like Ahaan, she will be able to by no means take her title. Chachi says sure, he’s proper. The woman says really, its my mistake, somebody took Ahaan’s title and I wrote his title, sorry. Suman says confusion occurs in loud music, Ishqi isn’t silly to take her title. Sarla says I discover the matter fishy, relation is made with the one whose title is written on the hand on at the present time.



Precap:

Ahaan says you didn’t do something, title will probably be wiped in few days. Ishqi calls Ahaan for assist, she is caught within the carry. Ahaan goes and rescues Ishqi. He will get shocked seeing his GF Riya. Riya hugs him and says I knew you’d come.

Replace Credit score to: Amena