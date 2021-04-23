Ishk Par Zor Nahin 23rd April 2021 Written Update: Ishqi to land up in big trouble!

Ishk Par Zor Nahin Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Episode begins with Ishqi seeing Ahaan’s title in her mehendi and is shocked. Ishqi begins coughing and asks for water. Ahaan comes with water and straw. Ishqi says from the place did your title got here from? Ahaan will get confused. Ishqi says who did this? What’s going to occur now? Ishqi says I don’t need something from you. Ahaan forcefully makes Ishqi drink water and says to her why are you consuming gulab jamun if you end up diabetic? Ishqi thinks now a giant drama will occur. Mayank comes and says Sonu is doing intermittent fasting and you’re consuming sugar, don’t you need to match to the lehenga? Ishqi goes. Ahaan says I stated for her sugar not weight, you shouldn’t have stated that.

Mayank says then what ought to I’ve stated, I’m not going to console her going afyer her, she acquired offended on her personal so she is going to get higher on her personal. Ishqi goes out and washes her palms in pool. She is shocked to see the color of mehendi acquired so darkish in simply this a lot time. She is about to fall within the pool however Ahaan saves her and Ishqi tries to tug aside however Ahaan pulls her in direction of him and says why do you need to fall into the pool? Ishqi says how will you be in all places. Ahaan says why are you behaving oddly? Ishqi panics and says something. Ahaan says did you harm your head then why are you right here? Ahaan says your mehendi will get destroyed. Ishqi says let it. Ahaan says is that this meltdown due to weight factor. Ishqi says I’ve extra points in life so can’t give attention to that. She runs. Ahaan thinks how odd is that this.

Everybody dances and Suman calls Ishqi. Ishqi thinks to place mehendi above the title. However amongst everybody she is unable to go. Ahaan searches for Ishqi. Mayank eyes on Sonu dancing. Sonu comes to point out Ahaan her mehendi however Ahaan is discovering Ishqi. Kartik and Sonu have enjoyable. Ahaan goes to speak to Maasi. Sonu says I’ll hit you Kartik and Raj’s title will come into your cheeks. Raj brings photographer for Sonu. They’ve a photoshoot. Sarla says he by no means did thia for me. Mayank begins taunting Ishqi. Sonu says I’m off sugar. Then Dadi ans everybody reward Sonu’s eating regimen and taunts Ishqi’s eating regimen. Ahaan thinks Ishqi is silent as a result of everybody’s touch upon her. Mayank sees Sonu’s mehendi and sees Raj’s title on it. Mayank steps on Ishqi’s foot and scolds Ishqi. Ishqi thinks to go house and discover answer however meets Ahaan at door so she goes again inside. Ahaan will get confused.

Kartik says Raj has written Sonu’s title? Dadi and Sarla says these will not be manly. Raj says I already did it. Suman asks Mayank to do it. Ishqi says it’s his want if he needs to place or not. Photographer says now flip for subsequent bride. Ishqi says take photos of Sarla as she is mom of groom. Sarla says proper! Sarla sees Bandaid in Ishqi’s hand. Sarla says what occurred to your hand. Suman additionally asks her if it’s a giant wound. Sarla thinks Ishqi stole her highlight. Sarla pulls off her bandaid and exhibits everybody Ahaan’s title writtenm everyone seems to be shocked.

Ahaan thinks that’s why she was behaving bizarre. Sarla begins taunting Ishqi saying you wrote another person’s title. Kartik says it’s a mistake. Sarla says all of us have married none have this error then the way it occurred with Ishqi? Suman says Sarla solely introduced the mehendi walis. Dadi says however what’s Sarla’s fault? Suman says identical means what’s Ishqi’s fault. Mehendi wali says Ishqi solely took Ahaan’s title so she wrote. Kartik says everyone knows what relation of hate Ahaan and Ishqi share then how can Ishqi take this title. Chachi says that is true. Kartik indicators Mehendi wali to lie. Mehendi wali apologies and says it’s my mistake the music was so loud I acquired confused and wrote. Suman says I knew it that Ishqi received’t do that. Sarla nonetheless taunts Ishqi.

Episode ends.

Precap: Ishqi is consoled by Ahaan and Kartik that the title will go away. Ishqi says what if it doesn’t. Ishqi will get caught within the carry and she or he calls Ahaan. Ahaan comes there and saves her. Rhea can also be within the carry and goes hugs Ahaan.