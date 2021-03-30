Ishk Par Zor Nahin 30th March 2021 Written Update: Ishki comes alone for her function – Tellyexpress

Ishk par zor nahin 30th march 2021 written update on TellyExpress.com
The episode starts with Ahaan switching on the lights and finds only Mayank. Sonu hid behind a table. Mayank sighs in relief. Ahaan asks what’s he doing there. Mayank lies that he’s happy that finally he’s getting married in his best friend’s home and wants to celebrate it. He invites Ahaan for a drink and Ahaan denies it but Mayank convinces him. Ahaan asks if he’s so happy with the marriage and Mayank says yes. They both leave to celebrate. Sonu understands how cheap Mayank is and wonders whether she should say the truth to Ishki.
Next morning, Ishki is confused whether she should say Mayank’s truth to Ishki. Karthik comes there and shares her confusion with him without naming the person. Ahaan comes there at the same time. Ahaan says its disgusting and advises Sonu to inform it to her friend. Karthik too accepts with it. Karthik jokes her to patch up her friend with him. They scold him and he says that he’s not like her boyfriend who goes after another girl after getting committed.
Sonu says not only boys but even some girls who has a boy friend as well as a special friend like spare. She says they calculate things and choose the best among them. Ahaan says it’s a natural quality of girls. Karthik says that even boys have calculations based on features of a girl. He teases Ahaan saying that he has only one type that is traditional. Ahaan runs after to beat him when Chachi and Chacha comes there. Chacha says this generation is so worst and praises his generation. Chachi remembers him his friend who goes to Thailand every year. Chacha says that he goes for Maa ki Chowki while Chachi asks does he really believe it. She gives another example.
Karthik says that boys are the same in all generations. Chachi says it’s the same for girls too. Ahaan says that in the end its all about loyal and cheating and not gender. Ishki comes there and Ahaan jerks by her sudden entry and spills coffee on his shirt. He blames her for it while Ishki calls him cry baby. Chachi asks her to say what she wants to say. Ishki says that it’s all about the fear of getting caught. If someone is gets caught for their mistake they would never cheat the other person. Everyone praises Ishki while she leaves to meet Mayank.
Dadi is with her family and Karthik jokes with her. Daadi asks them to start the celebrations for the next day. Karthik says that next day is Ishki and Mayank’s ritual first but they couldn’t find them. Ahaan blames Ishki for not present in her own marriage discussion. He blames her for flirting with auto rickshaw driver. Karthik teases him that why he getting jealous if she laughs with other man and asks if he’s going to marry her. Everyone laughs hearing it while Ahaan says the girl is a very undisciplined person and says someone like Mayank’s family can never adjust with her after marriage and leaves.
Next morning, Ishki gets ready and calls her Masi to accompany her only to find her crying. She notices the beaten marks on her face and gets furious but Masi asks her to concentrate on wedding and not on this. She convinces Ishki with difficulty and says she can’t visit her in laws in such condition. She gives her sweets and asks her to go without her. Ishki agrees without an option and leaves upset. Ahaan is preparing for the celebration along with his family. Daadi is teaching Sonu to make Halwa who’s very impatient. She asks her to learn before going to her in laws. Karthik teases Sonu and is about to help her when Dadi stops him. She says it’s her work and says that boys can’t come to kitchen. Karthik asks what type of rule is this when Dadi stereotypes that only girls have work in kitchen. Karthik gets furious and says the only thing that lacks here is common sense. Ahaan scolds him for talking back against Daadi. Karthik says if a girl can’t cop all her achievements will not be noticed? Dadi says yes while Karthik taunts her. Ahaan takes him away.
Ahaan says Karthik that he can’t argue with Dadi like that as she’s elder. He says he can’t argue in such a tone with her. Karthik says even he loves her but her logics are baseless but Ahaan says that’s what is tradition. He says that she’s very experienced and they should trust on it. Karthik denies following his words.
Later Raj comes with his mother and Ginni. Ishki too comes there and Sarala asks how come she’s alone. She says her Masi is not well while Sarala calls it weird. Karthik taunts her. Dadi diverts the topic while Karthik continues teasing her. Sarala feeds sweets to everyone except Sonu and Ishki. Chachi asks why did she leave the brides when Sarala says that today they are on fasting for their marriage shocking them. Sonu recalls Mayank’s words and decides to speak with Ishki.
Precap: Ishki and Ahaan fights once again. It involves her upbringing angering Ishki. Sonu tries saying about Mayank to Ishki.
Also Check: