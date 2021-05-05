Ishk Par Zor Nahin 5th May 2021 Written Update: What will Dadi do to catch Savitri?

Ishk Par Zor Nahin Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode begins with Ahaan askinv Dadi what she is doing here. Dadi says my friend is here as she got high bp due to fights with her bahu. Dadi says I will manage, you go. Ahaan worries for Ishqi and thinks I hope she doesn’t take any wrong step being angry from Mayank. Ahaan sits in the car and bends down for something. Savitri comes and to hide from the doctor, she hides in the dickey. Here, Mayank enters the house and goes to Sonu’s room. Mayank sets his phone in a place in order to record a dirty mms of Sonu but just then his phone rings as Ahaan calls him. Mayank rushes out. Sonu comes out and thinks something is wrong. Ahaan says to Mayank that he needs to talk to hum right now and to stay where he is. Mayank says okay. Call ends. Mayank blames Ahaan for spoiling his plan.

Later, Ahaan and Mayank meet and talk. Savitri comes out of the car and sees the house and feels that god also wants me here. She feels happy. Here, Ishqi feels sad that she couldn’t help Maasi. Maasi consoles her that she has done so much and she is proud of her. Just then, Mayank comes there and gives Ishqi his new flat’s papers. Mayank says I got to know of everything and I talked to Maasi’s doctor too. Ishqi says but how can I take such a big favour? Mayank says you can return it to me in sometime don’t worry. Ishqi thanks Mayank. Mayank says the driver is waiting in the entrance, he will drop you in your new home. Ishqi and Maasi leave. Ahaan comes there, Mayank thanks Ahaan for helping him. Mayank thinks now Ishqi won’t cause any problem and I can focus on my plan with Sonu.

Mayank and Ahaan are driving together. Ahaan asks Mayank that why doesn’t he ever help Ishqi in her situations. Mayank says it’s not like that, did Ishqi complain? Ahaan says no no. Mayank says how did you get to know about this scenario of Ishqi. Just then Ahaan gets a call and thinks thank god I can skip to give Mayank reason. Ahaan takes the call it’s from a resort he designed. The owner asks Ahaan to plan the wedding from their resort in a lavish way. Ahaan says no it’s not required. Mayank thinks resort will be so nice and tries to convince Ahaan for it. Here, Dadi calls the doctor to catch Savitri soon and no one should know. Kartik comes there. Dadi gets shocked. Kartik says you are doing everything so suspicious, I got scolded by mom for leaving you on the road and now this.

Just then Ahaan and Mayank come there, Mayank tells everyone about the resort idea. Kartik likes it. Dadi thinks Savitri won’t be able to come to resort. Dadi says resort is the best idea, I will talk to Sarla. Ahaan says lets ask Ishqi and her maasi. Mayank says they will go, as you said from now on I will take care of Maasi too. Everyone is packing and is excited. Dadi asks all the kids to leave for the venue to look after the arrangements. Sonu and Kartik are keeping the luggage in the car. Savitri sees Sonu from far and feels emotional. Savitri thinks she will bless her daughter for her marriage. Savitri goes and sits inside the dickey and hides behind the luggage.

Ishqi comes there and makes Nurse understand everything about Maasi. Ahaan taunts Ishqi sayjng the chattering is on. Ishqi says I want everything perfect for my Maasi as she is my everything and I am going to leave her for the first time. Rhea consoles Ishqi. Here, Kartik teases Ahaan.

Episode ends.

Precap: