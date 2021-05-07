Ishk Par Zor Nahin 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahaan looks after Ishqi

Ishk Par Zor Nahin 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Ishqi acting pregnant and taking lift from a kind man. Ahaan hears her story and gets angry. The man asks Ahaan to come, their fight shouldn’t affect the baby. Ahaan sits in the car. Raj says we should go and find them. Kartik asks will it be safe to go, Ahaan and Ishqi will figure out what to do. Sonu says Riya would be worried. Raj says Mayank doesn’t care for Ishqi. Sonu goes to meet something in the car. Savitri hides. Kartik jokes. Raj says Ahaan’s phone isn’t connecting. Kartik says don’t disturb him, he will manage. The man says fights happen, you have to forget it for the kids. Ishqi acts. Ahaan gets angry. She thinks Ahaan troubled me a lot, see what I do now. She cries and complains about him. The man says you shouldn’t fight, keep her happy, I will drop you at the lodge, convince her, don’t make her cry. Ahaan says I have to talk to family. Ishqi says we are also your family. Ahaan says you irritate me a lot, I shouldn’t see your face, I get worried for you, I do a lot of things for you, but I never say. Ishqi holds his hand and says you don’t need to say, I get to know it, I fight with you and trouble you, I know you are always with me. The man says great. He drops them at the lodge.

Ahaan gets angry. Ishqi thinks I troubled him a lot. The manager welcomes them. Ishqi falls down while taking the bags. Ahaan asks her to stop the drama. The manager says I will lift the bags, you lift her. Ahaan lifts Ishqi and takes her. Riya says Ahaan may vent anger on Ishqi, I m worried for her. Raj says Mayank doesn’t care, he didn’t take Ishqi’s name once. Kartik says don’t worry Riya, Ishqi will manage. Sonu says yes, they always fight. Riya says I thought he likes her, he said she is a nice girl. Sonu says she is. Ahaan takes Ishqi to the room. She answers his call. Riya asks where are you. He says in hell. He puts Ishqi on the bed and jokes on her. She asks where are you. He says at a lodge, I have to spend the night here, mechanic will get a car in the morning, I will come to the resort. Kartik says its filmi situation for Ahaan, would he take one room or two. Ahaan says remove this baby bump. Ishqi argues. He says there is no other room, lodge manager asked us to stay in same room, we are husband and wife. She asks him not to cry and make a place for himself. He says what will I tell Mayank, we can’t stay here in one room. She says I will go and talk to manager. He says he said there is no room. She says you got this room because of me and baby. He says enough of this drama. She runs. He runs after her. They have a moment. Song plays…He removes the fake baby bump. He says its too hot here. She says it increased suddenly. He looks for AC remote. They see each other. Mahiya….plays…

He switches on the AC. Riya says call isn’t connecting. Sonu asks her to chill. Kartik says don’t worry, he will be safe. Raj says he will call in the morning. The hotel staff sees Savitri in the car. He shouts ghost and runs to Kartik. He says there is a ghost in your dickey. They run to see. They don’t see anyone. The man says I really saw a ghost. Ahaan asks Ishqi to sleep on the bed. She says thanks, I like to sleep on the bed. She says I have sent a message to Mayank. He says I will message Riya. He feels warm and lowers the temp. She says I can’t sleep in cold temp. They argue. She says I will fall sick. He says I paid for his room, I will decide this. She says this AC won’t run on 16 degrees. She gives him money 150rs and says I will pay the rest later. He says remote will be here, don’t give money. They fight for the remote. The remote falls and breaks. He says temp will be 16 now, remote won’t work now. She says I wasn’t joking, I will really fall sick. He goes to sleep. He asks her to switch off lights when her drama is over. Kartik likes his room. He says Ahaan designed it good. Raj says Mayank wasn’t trying to call Ishqi, don’t you find it strange. Kartik says maybe he called before, we will go to Sonu and scare her of ghost. They go. Savitri is also in that room.

Ishqi feels cold. She coughs. Ahaan goes to her and checks her fever. He calls to get medicines for fever and cold. She says you are showing concern for me. He says you are strange, you don’t let anyone help you. She says you are strange, Riya doesn’t know that she is marrying a problem. Sonu comes to Riya and says Kartik jokes about Ahaan and Ishqi, don’t think of that. Riya says no, I don’t have such tension, Ahaan invited him in his family function, I was glad. Sonu asks did you discuss about marriage. Ishqi gets medicines. Ahaan says fix the AC or remote. The man says yes Sir. He takes Ahaan aside and says I have given such medicine that will relieve her and you, she will get good sleep. Ahaan says okay. The man leaves. Ahaan sees Ishqi feeling cold. Ishqi hold his hand.



Precap:

Ishqi says how did my clothes change. She sees Ahaan sleeping next to her. She asks Ahaan what happened yesterday in that room, between us. Mayank says I was planning a surprise party for Ishqi. He spikes Sonu’s drink. She faints. He thinks you won’t get saved now. Ahaan sees him.

