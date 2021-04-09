Ishk Par Zor Nahin 9th April 2021 Written Update: Will Ahaan be able to understand Ishqi?

Ishk Par Zor Nahin Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net
Episode starts with Ishqi gets the ring but finds out it’s of peetal and not gold. She gets tensed. Here, Sarla is making a scene but Raj comes and says he only forgot to tell Sonu about dhol wala. Sarla praises his son’s work and says due to busu schedule he must have forgotten. Dadi says from next time you can tell me directly. They all go inside. Kartik tells Ahaan how Sarla made such a fuss for Sonu’s mistake but not for his own son Raj’s mistake. Ahaan tries to make him quite. Ahaan says see Ishqi how a job is so important for her that she is not here. Kartik says even Raj is getting calls from work so what? Ahaan says it’s okay to take calls atleast she should have been here. They all go inside.
Sarla says it’s so late where is Ishqi? Mayank calls her. Ishqi is in auto and thinks how Mayank was never there for her and nwo calling just because I am late. She gets off from auto though she is 10 mins away from destination. Ishqi gets unconscious and falls. People gather around. A girl sees the paper which Ahaan gave Ishqi where it’s written she is diabetic. So they give sugar water to Ishqi and she comes to senses. The girl says it’s good you had this paper. Ishqi says whenever I am in trouble Ahaan has come to help where is Mayank. Here, dadi says let’s start engagement of Sonu and Raj atleast. Sarla goes live and records the engagement. Ahaan complains about Ishki to Kartik saying he is worried for Mayank and his family. Maasi calls Ishqi and Ishqi enters the venue where Sarla is taking many pictures with Raj and Sonu. Suman asks Ishqi what has happened. Sarla comes here and says you are doing which job which took you so much time. Sarla taunts Suman that she is so linient that she is still not scolding Ishqi. Ishqi says this engagement can’t happen as I lost the ring while going for job related thing. Ahaan comes and says all this for a job? And comes to Ishqi and shows the ring. Flashback is shown where Ahaan heard Ishqi and Maasi’s conversation where Maasi says it’s her fault so she should confess. Ishqi says no I am younger to you so I will take the blame. Flashback ends.
Dadi says how you got the ring? Ahaan says she left the ring in her office, someone came from there to give this. Sarla says but what was the need of this? The ring shouldn’t have been lost. Raj tries to make Sarla calm but she keeps on saying things. Dadi says ring should have been with elders. Maasi says sorry I know it’s my fault. Ishqi says no it’s my fault I shouldn’t have kept the ring with me. Sarla says now the mauhrat has ended how will the engagement happen. Suman will be upset and says now engagement can’t happen what’s the use of ring. Suman tells Ishqi she should have called Mayank. Mayank says yes you should have called me Ishqi. Flashback is shown where Ishqi tried calling Mayank so many times. Even Ahaan has seen it. Flashback ends.
Sarla says you didn’t even inform your to be husband? The ring was got by Suman and it was for Mayank and you are so careless just for a job. Kartik comes to Ahaan and says you are letting this happen? Dadi says Sarla gave you off from job and Mayank is earning so well then what is the need to do job. Sarla says this is just a fuss created. Kartik says what are you saying? Sarla says I am telling the truth. Dadi makes Kartik quiet and Sarla tells Suman it’s partly your mistake that you let so much freedom to Ishqi. Sarla says you might think why I am saying this but even we are affected as we waited for so long and then couldn’t dance in the engagement, and what if Sonu does same. Ahaan speaks up for Sonu that how Sonu will be a good house wife only. Kartik tries to speak up. But then he is again made silent.
Suman asks Ishqi to come with her. Suman, Mayank and Ishqi go to a room. Suman tells Ishqi you should have informed us as this is not our home so we need to take care that we do things on time so that they don’t face trouble. Ishqi says I called Mayank and told him. Mayank remebers so he lies saying at that time I was at chemist so I forgot. Ishqi says that’s why I didn’t disturb you all. Suman makes Ishqi understand how she is part of family and should share.
Here, Sarla tells Dadi to make Mayank and Ishqi change their venue. Dadi convinces her that how Mayank is Ahaan’s childhood friend and not to worry Sonu won’t get affected by Ishqi. Sonu is unable to find Ishqi and bumps into Sarla and pretends like she was finding her only to say goodbye. Kartik comes and praises Sarla to make her happy for Sonu’s sake.
Outside, Ahaan scolds Ishqi how irresponsible she is. Ishqi tries to exolain but Ahaan says how she has no value system and he feels bad that good people like Suman and Mayank has to face so much because of you. Ahaan says your family must be really disappointed on you. Ishqi says sorry. Ahaan says I thought you went worried for someone but it was for your own selfish motive. Ishqi recalls her love list that how Ahaan saw the worry on her face. Later, Ahaan leaves angrily.
Mayank gets to know that Sonu is going to tell Ishqi everything and he starts crying infront of Sonu and pretends he didn’t know she was there. He asks Sonu for forgiveness for everything and how he still loves her but he won’t act upon it. Sonu thinks he is really sorry.
Here, Ishqi and Maasi share heart to heart. Maasi says she is proud of Ishqi how she kept quite today and didn’t reply back. They hug.
Episode ends.
No precap.