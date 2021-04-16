Ishq Ki Hadh Ab Hogi Paar (Ishq Mein Marjawan 2) FF – Epi 22 – TMT Updates

Epi begins with Ron getting a name from unknown. He will get offended and says we did what you advised us and you might be backing out. You may’t do that. He cuts the decision. Cam says Ron you okay, Ron says no iam not.Cam says all the things shall be okay. Ron says Cam iam bored with all the things. Iam bored with mendacity to vansh. Iam drained to cheat on vansh. I simply need to go to straight to vansh says inform him the reality. I can’t threat his and kabirs life. Iam a nasty individual. Cam says no you aren’t and I do know iam drained additionally however we are able to’t let him win. Ron says sure however I’m scared Cam .Iam actually Scared. I can’t threat everybody’s life and I can’t threat an important individual in life. He seems at him and also you. You’re greatest good friend.You’re my brother, You’ve at all times supported me. You have been there for me in my good instances and dangerous instances. You have been at all times there for me and for Marcus. I cant thank sufficient for u and hybrid. You guys didn’t depart us. Cam hugs him and says if you happen to have been in place what would you do. Ron says i’d do the identical. Cam you already know you’re the greatest. We’ll get via these. Ron nods. He says we are going to battle collectively.

After someday Vansh meets with Cam. He ask about Ron. Cam says he’s high quality. Vansh says he obtained bruised and I feel that hurts him. Cam says he’s high quality, bruised shall be healed however you’ll be able to see him. Vansh says how lengthy have you ever associates for. Cam says from my childhood. Vansh says I used to be Additionally good friend of kabir since childhood however now are enemies. Cam says I learn about you. Properly I feel kabir is altering. He helps u in right here. Vansh says you already know me how. Cam says its lengthy story. He says thanks for sticking round. Vansh says Cam why are you serving to Ron on this daredevil. You aren’t scared. Cam says ofcourse iam scared however not for me , iam frightened of Ron. Iam scared if one thing occurs to him than what would occur to me. You realize what vansh I can die for him similar to he can die for anybody who he loves. And haan I feel he loves you too. He winks and depart.

Within the night time all of them attain the racing venue. The place Morgan awaits. Morgan says plan is change. Ron says what. Morgan says sure you guys won’t race as we speak however solely this individual will he factors at Vansh. Ron says no I can’t let vansh threat his life, I’ll race. Morgan says no as we speak prize shall be double once more if vansh race. Kabir says whats the catch mahesh. Morgan says Ron you didn’t educate manners to your crew. My determination is last solely vansh will race or there received’t be race as we speak. Vansh says I’ll race. Ron says don’t be silly. I feel he’s trapping you. Morgan says you guys are trapped. Vansh says let’s begin. Morgan says ofcourse. Vansh prepares himself to race when Ron comes and says watch out and keep in mind. We’re linked. I can hear u. Vansh nods. Vansh was going when Ron stops him ,he runs and hugs vansh. He says keep protected. Vansh says i’ll.

Vansh races when he hears clnkk.He says what’s the noice. He sees sharp flip forward. And tries to sluggish it. He says what the..Ron says vansh wwhat occurred, Vansh says automobile is just not slowing. Ron says cease the automobile earlier than it hit the cliff. Vansh says Ron I can’t. My break is just not working. Ron says iam coming. Ron runs in direction of his automobile and he drives. Cam says watch for me however Ron drives away. Cam and the crew comply with him.

Ron comes forward of vansh automobile by shortcut. He tries to cease the automobile. Vansh says Ron what are you doing. Ron says Vansh I received’t let one thing occur to u. Ron says there’s one thing to save lots of you. He closes the attention and reminisces his time with Cam, his crew and his life. He opens his eyes and smiles. Cam comes and sees these. He says Ron no. Ron says forgive me and he bumps vansh automobile to get behind.Vansh automobile doesn’t cease.Vansh tries to cease his automobile however couldn’t. Ron one way or the other stopped vansh automobile and it hit the tree and stops.Vansh will get off the automobile when he hears Cam shouts Ron. Vansh sees Ron’s automobile rolls and fell within the cliff. Vansh realizes that when he tries to cease the automobile he mistakenly spends the automobile which he hit Ron’s automobile who rolls. Cam stops the automobile and shouts Ron. He rushes to the cliff and sees Ron’s automobile. He tries to get down when vansh stops him. Cam says Ron. Vansh says we now have to name the cops. Cam says no perhaps he’s nonetheless alive. I’ve to go. Simply then police comes and stops Cam. Crew says allow us to go .Ron is there. We’ve to go. Police says you’ll be able to’t. Cam thinks of Ron and his moments he says Ron you’ll be able to’t depart me. I’m not going to let that occur. He pushes the cops and runs in direction of the cliff adopted by vansh and crew.

Bg performs

Jaane nahin… denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe… denge nahin

Jaane nahin… denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe… denge nahin

Cam ,vansh and others reached the place and sees Ron’s automobile the wrong way up. They transfer nearer to the automobile and sees Ron badly injured and barely respiratory. Cam runs in direction of Ron. He tries to wake him. Ron slowly opens his eyes and sees Cam and his crew. Ron says what are you doing right here. Cam says we’re right here to rescue you. Simply then they hear a noise Cam and Ron sees one another with teary eyes. Ron says guys depart. Cam says no. Ron says Cam you already know what’s means. Petrol is licking and the automobile gonna explode. Cam says no I’ll get you out. Ron says no you’ll be able to’t iam caught. Vansh sees Ron scuffling with seat belt. He says anyone obtained the knife. Vansh sits down to chop the seat belt. Ron says guys take heed to me. I’ve no time left.You guys depart .Vansh says shut up. He tries tougher he cuts his hand however nonetheless reducing. Cam sees his bleeding. He takes the knife and cuts it. Ron says guys my time is up. His calling me and appears on the sky. Cam says no and struggling to reducing and sees Ron.

Bg performs

Chahe tujhko rab bulaa le

Hum na rab se darne waale

Raahon mein dat ke khade hain hum

Vansh says attempt quicker. He takes the knife and do it himself. Ron says cease vansh. Pay attention you guys have to depart me right here. Vansh says no. Cam says Ron nothing going to occur to u. Ron seems away and slowly closing his eyed.Cam tries to awake him

Bg performs

Yaaron se nazrein chura le

Chahe jitna dum lagaa le

Jaane na tujhko aise denge hum

Vansh cuts the seatbelt they usually managed to take out Ron . Cam says we don’t have time we now have depart removed from this place now. It gonna explode any minute. They decide ron and runs. Cam hits his foot and he fell down. Ron additionally fells down. Vansh helps cam. They have a look at Ron. Vansh awakes ron. Ron says run guys depart me behind. Save your life. Cam, vansh and crew forcefully picked Ron.

Bg performs

Jaane nahin denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe denge nahin

Vansh says solely few steps. Ron tries to shut the eyes. Vansh shouts solely few steps ron.

Bg performs

Do kadam ka yeh safar hai

Umr chhoti si dagar hai

Ek kadam mein ladkhadaya kyoon

All of them attain protected place when automobile explodes. Vansh sees solely oranges flames. He says thank God. They reached to paramedics. Nevertheless it was late Ron closes his eyes. Cam shouts Ron stick with me.Vansh say open your eyes. Kabir additionally awakes him.

Bg performs

Sunn le yaaron ki yeh baatein

Beetengi sab ghum ki raatein

Yaaron se rootha hai saale kyoon.

Paramedics tries to present CPR. Cam says Get up Ron. Ron’s coronary heart beats once more. Doc says we now have attain hospital in time. He respiratory is deterring. Cam and others assist them to place ron in ambulance.

Bg performs

Jaane nahin… denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe… denge nahin

Jaane nahin… denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe… denge nahin

Within the ambulance Cam seems at Ron.Vansh consoles him. Cam holds rons hand .

Bg performs

Maa ne khat mein kya likhaa tha

Jiye tu jug yeh kahaa tha

Chaar pal bhi jee na paaya tu

Cam says wake Ron. What’s going to occur to Marcus. Who will maintain them. Get up for me. You may’t depart alone. Do you hear me. Get up open your eyes. Have a look at me.

Bg performs

Yaaron se nazrein milaa le

Ek baar tu muskura de

Uth ja saale yun sataata hai kyoon

They reached on the hospital they usually take Ron to ot. Cam holds his palms and doesn’t need to depart. However vansh consoles him.he left his hand.

Bg performs

Jaane nahin… denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe… denge nahin

Jaane nahin… denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe… denge nahin

Jaane nahin… denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe… denge nahin

Jaane nahin… denge tujhe

Jaane tujhe… denge nahin

Ron calls Marcus and says vansh obtained with an accident. Marcus says what.Is vansh okay. Cam says vansh is okay however Ron. He cries. Marcus says what occurred to Ron. Cam says pliz come to the hospital. He cuts the decision. Marcus involves the hospital with hybrid.

Vansh and kabir will get shocked to see Ridhima and Ray. Ridhima runs to Cam and Says The place is he ,What occurred to him. She says is iam speaking to you Cam.The place Is Ronish.Ray says bro what occurred. The place is Ronish bro. Cam says in o.t. Ridhima says I need to see him,she begins crying. Cam says u can’t see him.

Simply then Physician comes and says affected person members of the family has to fill this way. Anybody right here.Cam seems at ridhima. Ridhima says iam. Physician says affected person identify. Ridhima says Ronish Cayden Raines. Physician says father’s identify. Ridhima says He doesn’t know. Physician says who’re you. Ridhima says Ayesha Ronish Cayden Raines. His Spouse .His my husband. Vansh says than what iam. Ridhima seems at vansh. She will get scared and sees in every single place. Vansh says what are you at. Ridhima says shhh. I’ll inform u all the things however not now. If he will get to know that you’ve got identified the reality. I don’t knw what is going to occur. Vansh why did you betray me. Ridhima says meri majboori thi.

Precap: Physician says if Ron didn’t wake in 24 hrs than perhaps we won’t in a position to save him. Vansh strangle ridhima neck. Cam says sufficient they each betray you as a result of you’re the cause.They needed to save lots of you and he takes vansh someplace and vansh will get shocked to see.