ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq Main Marjawa Season 2 Latest Episode Update 29th April 2021: Vyom can’t trap Vansh

Grab all the written episode updates of your favorite serial “Ishq Main Marjawa Season 2”. The show is at its sneak peek and it’s getting more appealing as the story is filled with lots of suspense. While this supposed is to make the viewers more execute and crazy to keep engaged with the serial. They are curious to know about the main culprit.

While we will go to see that Vyon is playing a smart game and he is convincing everyone to become a part of his team, indirectly Why is he doing all this. Even he has been trapped Ridhima in his plan by showing her love and concerns and Ridhima also falls in his love. Along with Ridhima, he takes Dadi, Siya, and Aryan in his circle. He did this so he can take revenge on his enemy Vansh. His plan is to register Vansh’s property and business in his name.

While on the other side all the family members aren’t aware of his truth and they think that Vyom is a nice person but he is trying to be nice. Vyom knows that Vansh’s priority and his strength is his family hence he first targeted them to give a way to his plan. Vyom is cleverly conveniences his Vansh family and made them his fan, as they thought that he is the nicest person. And Vyom also playing with Ridhima’s feelings. He knows very well that emotions are the weakest point of any person and him sure to taking advantage of the feelings of others.

Now one by one he is double-crossing all the members of the VR family. He is also planning against Riyansh, we can say he is smarter than the VR family. But let us tell you that Vyom can’t trap Vansh in his plans as his truth will going to be revealed soon. Well, we know that there ‘isn’t any unity in the VR family hence, this is an advantage for Vyom and he is easily executing his plan one by one. Whereas Vansh has been becoming a victim because of his family who didn’t even give a shit about him. The episode will be going to be jammed up with lots of twists and turns. Watch it on Colors tV.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

21
ENTERTAINMENT

Watch Ramyug Movie Streaming Online On Mx Player Check Star Cast Release date & Trailer
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Sony Superstar Singer 2 Registration Process Audition Details Start Date Time & Judges
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Baat baat mein Web Series Online Streaming On Shemaroo Star Cast & Review
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu 29th April 2021 Today’s Latest Episode Written Update : Bondita in Big Danger
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Devyani Meets Her daughter Harini
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Written Episode Update 29th April 2021: Raghav Calls Pallavi Shameless
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Ahaan Struggling With His Feeling
16
ENTERTAINMENT

BB Jodigal Starting Date Contestants List Timings Judges Star Vijay Show & Hosts
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Molkki 29th April 2021 Today’s Latest Episode Written Update: Purvi Mehndi Ceremony
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Today Episode 29th April 2021 Spoiler Story & Streaming Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top