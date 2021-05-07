ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq Me Marjawan 2: Angre to get caught for smuggling drugs?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net⁷

Popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is gearing up for high voltage drama in the show with Vansh growing suspicious of Sara.

In the previous episode it was seen that Vyom and Vansh were fighting. Sara aimed her gun at Vansh, but she misses the target and shot Vyom. Vyom warned Vansh and left the place. Vansh noticed someone running and ran after Sara. Sara managed to escape from Vansh.

Sara reached her room. She took some pills. Sara tried to collect the pills. That time, Riddhima came there. Sara blamed Riddhima for making her a murderer and spoiling her life. Riddhima striked a deal With Sara. Riddhima agreed to give Sara money, a house and a identity for leading a happy fearless life.

Vansh and Angre search near the poolside with the hope to find any clues about the shooter. Vansh notices a shoe impression and comes to a conclusion that the girl could be Sara. Vansh decided to confront Sara. However Sara realized that Vansh will anyhow reach her, so decides to check out. However Vansh spotted her and ran after her. Vansh get shocked hearing a gun shot.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that Vansh and Vyom will meet. Vyom will tell that after what happened, their enmity reached the next level. Vyom will warn to snatch everything from Vansh. Vyom will try to hit Vansh, but Vansh will hold him and will push him down. Vansh will ask Vyom to stand on his feet first. The police officer will come to VR hotel getting information that drug smuggling is happening there. Angre will get caught with drugs. Vansh will look worried.

Will Vansh catch Sara? Will Vansh learn about Riddhima and Sara’s deal?

Keep checking this space for more updates for your favorite hindi shows.

Related Items:

Most Popular

60
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
14
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
14
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
13
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top