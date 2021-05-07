Ishq Me Marjawan 2: Angre to get caught for smuggling drugs?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net⁷

Popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is gearing up for high voltage drama in the show with Vansh growing suspicious of Sara.

In the previous episode it was seen that Vyom and Vansh were fighting. Sara aimed her gun at Vansh, but she misses the target and shot Vyom. Vyom warned Vansh and left the place. Vansh noticed someone running and ran after Sara. Sara managed to escape from Vansh.

Sara reached her room. She took some pills. Sara tried to collect the pills. That time, Riddhima came there. Sara blamed Riddhima for making her a murderer and spoiling her life. Riddhima striked a deal With Sara. Riddhima agreed to give Sara money, a house and a identity for leading a happy fearless life.

Vansh and Angre search near the poolside with the hope to find any clues about the shooter. Vansh notices a shoe impression and comes to a conclusion that the girl could be Sara. Vansh decided to confront Sara. However Sara realized that Vansh will anyhow reach her, so decides to check out. However Vansh spotted her and ran after her. Vansh get shocked hearing a gun shot.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that Vansh and Vyom will meet. Vyom will tell that after what happened, their enmity reached the next level. Vyom will warn to snatch everything from Vansh. Vyom will try to hit Vansh, but Vansh will hold him and will push him down. Vansh will ask Vyom to stand on his feet first. The police officer will come to VR hotel getting information that drug smuggling is happening there. Angre will get caught with drugs. Vansh will look worried.

Will Vansh catch Sara? Will Vansh learn about Riddhima and Sara’s deal?

