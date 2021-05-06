ENTERTAINMENT

Ishq Me Marjawan 2: Riddhima to attempt to save Vansh from Sara’s trap?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is gearing up for high voltage drama in the show with Vyom plannig to foil Vansh’s deal.

In the previous episode it was seen that Riddhima, who was aware of Sara’s mission to kill Vansh, tried to prevent Vansh from going out. However Vansh had to go to finalize the Goa deal. Vansh reached the deal location. Angre informed Vansh that the deal’s time was rescheduled as Agustin flight was delayed.

Meanwhile Vyom met Aryan. He sought Aryan’s help. Aryan refused to help Vyom since Vansh will kill him if he comes to know about it. Vyom convinced Aryan saying that he will make Aryan the co owner of the VR empire and also Vyom threatened Aryan with Sia. Aryan agreed to help Vyom. Aryan stole the master key from the hotel manager’s room and slides it under the door of Vyom’s room. Vyom got happy seeing the master key.

Other hand Vansh sat on the sauna. Sara followed Vansh. She got the key from the reception by making the receptionist unconscious and locked the room in order to trap Vansh inside. She then increased the room temperature to kill Vansh.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that Vansh will start feeling thirsty and will try to open the door to come out, but the door won’t open. Vansh will shout for help. Riddhima will hear him, she will run to find him. She will reach the room and will try to open it.

Will Riddhima be able to save Vansh? Will Riddhima tell Vansh about Sara?

Keep checking this space for more updates for your favorite hindi shows.

