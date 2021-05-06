Ishq Me Marjawan 2: Sara to shoot Vyom by accident?

Ishq Me Marjawan 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is gearing up for high voltage drama in the show with Vyom attempting to fail Vansh’s deal.

In the previous episode it was seen that Vansh got stuck inside the sauna. As the door didn’t open, Vansh shouted for help. Riddhima sensed Vansh was in danger and ran to find Vansh. She phoned Angre to ask about Vansh. Riddhima learned that Vansh went to the sauna. Riddhima ran to the sauna. She tried to open the door. She found the room key on the ground. She opened the door. Riddhima got shocked seeing Vansh unconscious and bleeding. She cried trying to wake up Vansh. Vansh finally gained consciousness. Riddhima hugged him feeling relieved. Later Riddhima confronted Sara. Riddhima warned Sara to stay away from Vansh else she will give her a painful death. Sara confidently said that Riddhima can’t kill her as she’s a coward. Sara further said that her first attempt was failed, but he will not be get saved next time.

Vyom tried to fail Vansh deal by stealing the suitcases which contains diamonds and gold biscuits. However Vansh spotted Vyom in the CCTV footage and stopped Vyom from leaving the hotel. Vansh confronted Vyom and asked to give him back his suitcases. Vyom refused and held Vansh at gun point.

In the upcoming episode it will be seen that Vansh will kick Vyom’s gun away. Both Vansh and Vyom will get engaged in a fight. Sara will not aim correctly at Vansh and will fore the gun. Vyom will get hurt in his leg. Vansh will wonder who have fired the gun and will look around. He will spot Sara and will get shocked.

Will Vansh learn about Sara’s real motive? Will Riddhima be able to protect Vansh from Sara?

