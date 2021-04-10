Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 29th August 2020 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 10th April 2021 Episode starts with Riddhima and Vansh arguing. Kiara says Vansh, can we go to your office room and talk, if your wife doesn’t have any problem. Riddhima says of course, I m absolutely okay with it. Vansh says sorry but thanks for the offer. Kiara asks what was this, oh, you are really something, Vansh. She goes. Riddhima says I m sad for her, I m not a stone, I have a heart. He says even I have a heart, but there is no one to see. She says I hope this heart beats for me, you are mine and I m yours, I can do anything for you, I m not able to get you despite being so close. He says I can still see fear in your eyes. She asks can you read eyes. He says eyes are the gateway to the soul, I m yours, you have to become mine. She says tonight at 8pm. She goes.
Siya says Vyom and I spoke a lot, it was like a virtual date, amazing. Ishani says finally, your friendship is going ahead. Siya says thanks, Riddhima doesn’t think so, she did the limit, she entered the room and asked me not to talk to Vyom, I scolded her. Ishani says very good. Siya asks who is she to stop me, she is meeting Vyom. Ishani asks what, she meets Vyom? Siya says yes. Ishani asks what did Vyom say. Siya says he felt good when I told her truth, I didn’t ask him why she met him, I should tell Vansh. Ishani says I don’t think he will help you in this, he will just take Riddhima’s side, we have to do this.
Vyom says just open this box. The man says I can break it, its not getting decoded. Chanchal comes to Anupriya. She says Riddhima is calling a spirit. Anupriya asks how can you say that. Chanchal says I have seen Riddhima taking all the servants to the lawn, she asked for a matchstick. Anupriya says maybe she is planning campfire, I have no time for this, go. Chanchal says I m not scared, I will go. Kiara says maybe someone’s pyre is burning. She laughs. Chanchal scolds her. She comes back and sees Anupriya gone. Vansh comes blindfold. He says I have come, Riddhima. She says you can open your eyes now. He removes the blindfold. He sees the surprise. She asks him to sit. She asks how did you like it, white is lonely, but I like it, its a colour of peace, love, truth.. He asks did you change. She says I want to tell you the change. He says I m loving this change. She gets Vyom’s call. She disconnects. He says its good you disconnected, some moments shouldn’t get interruptions. She says its our little space, I hope you like it. He says I feel like we became old Vansh and Riddhima. She says that was the idea to do all this. He kisses her hand. She says old days pass, but the memories are always alive. Vyom calls her again. She disconnects again. She says I need to show something. She shows their album and reminds him their first meet. He kisses her.
She says when I came on your cruise, it was a beautiful starry night, this day of our marriage, the most beautiful day of my life, we had united. He says we are united. She says I wanted to relive these moments, so I did all this. He thanks her. He says I m really enjoying this. Ishq mein marjawan….plays… He asks don’t you want to tell anything else that you promised. She says I have to tell you. Vyom calls her. Vansh says answer the call. She goes and answers. She asks did you go mad, why are you calling me, you got the black box, deal is over. Vyom says shut up, the black box is fake. She says it can’t happen. He says I don’t know you are fooling me or Vansh is fooling you, I m calling this deal off, you know what it means. She says no, Vyom listen to me. She goes to Vansh. She says you knew it. Vansh asks what. Riddhima says don’t act, you have lied. Vansh says I didn’t lie, I didn’t tell anything, except one truth, I love you. She says you cheated me. He says I didn’t cheat you, you got me here, you wanted to tell me something, what happened, is the white colour not for peace, love now…. She says no, tell me, you love me or not. He says I love you a lot, but I have to see my family and business, I can’t change my rules, you are cheating me. She says I had called you here to tell the truth. He says then tell me. She says I can’t tell the truth. He says truth can’t hide for long, it comes out soon. He goes. She cries and says why did you do this Vansh.
He says I did this because I m Vansh, it doesn’t mean that black box can be just black, it can be of orange colour as well. Riddhima says I want the black box. Vansh comes to the room. Riddhima collides with him. They fall on the bed. She asks why did you come. He says you look worried. She says I m fine. He asks what do you want sweetheart, tell me, if you are in any problem, I will help you. She says you stay away from this. He says but I m your husband, how can I stay away from you, what is the matter, tell me. She says I know you have responsibilities towards family and business, I have also taken some responsibilities, I need some understanding, trust and time from your side, nothing else. He asks why do you think I can’t give this to you. She thanks him and holds his face. She goes. Ishani troubles Riddhima. She says we will throw you out as well, you can’t be permitted to cheat Vansh and ruin the house. Riddhima says I m the bahu of this house, I can’t ruin this house or cheat Vansh. Ishani says I don’t understand your relation with Vyom, knowing he is the enemy, guess what, Siya told me everything. Riddhima says you should worry for Siya, she is meeting the enemy, she is in love with him. Ishani asks why do you go to meet Vyom, when Dadi and others, Vansh knows it, then what will happen to you.
Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 10th April 2021Written Episode Update Precap :Riddhima comes to some place and meets Kabir. Vansh comes there. He says this was your plan, you wanted to use Kabir and ruin my business, was our love, marriage and this relation, was everything a deceive.
