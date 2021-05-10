Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Vansh defeats Vyom again

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 10th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Vansh putting a card for Angre and going. Angre checks it. Vansh asks can you hear me. Angre says yes, its impressive idea of transmitter card. Vansh asks how did this happen. Angre says sorry, you would be angry that I had such a thing that you hate the most. Vansh says no, I know it doesn’t belong to you. Angre says yes. Vansh asks how did you get it, whom are you saving, is it Ishani. Angre says yes, but its not hers, she is framed. Vansh says I know we are framed, don’t worry, I will get you all out of this, have faith in me. Angre says thanks, my parents left me to die, you supported me, take care of family and my Ishani. Vansh says shut up, you will always be my family, we will always be brothers, I won’t leave you. He reminds the old incident. Angre says its impossible to get saved from this. Vansh says I will take care of it, over and out, see you. He goes

Ishani sees Ajay and goes to stab. Vansh stops her. She says I will kill these people. He asks her to calm down, things will get more complicated this way, Angre will get more trapped. He says I will get him out, listen to me. Dadi says they took our blood samples. Aryan says they will know that we take drugs or not. Vansh says Dadi wants to say that if the blood samples go out of the hotel, it can get tampered, we can’t take risk. He tells his plans. He asks Ishani to distract Ajay. Ishani goes to Ajay. She says I m scared, don’t know what will they do of my husband, Angre is a good soul. Ajay says don’t worry, we won’t do anything, court will see it. She says yes, shall I order a cup of coffee for you. He says your nature is kind, even I m feeling bad. Dadi goes and acts of chest pain. Ajay asks what happened to her. Ishani downloads access app in Ajay’s phone. Ajay asks Dadi to drink water. Dadi keeps him busy in talks. She asks for some more water. He says I will get it. Ishani signs her. She keeps the phone back. Dadi says I will go to my room and rest. She goes.

Ajay says I m soft hearted, I can understand your pain, my mum is still finding a girl for me. Ishani says I would suggest you don’t marry, you know what to tolerate. He says we will try that nothing happens to your husband, you are a good wife, but its not in our hands. She says thanks, I will send coffee for you, don’t worry for Dadi. She calls Vansh and says job is done. Vansh says this is the room where blood samples are kept, I have kept fake samples here, you will enter the other room, I will show this to cops, they will go there, then we will enter the actual room. Aryan goes and steals the sake samples. Vansh says good job, Aryan. He plays the recording. The man sees this and goes to Ajay. He says blood samples got stolen, I have seen on the cctv, a man was running. Ajay asks him to run after the thief. Vansh and Aryan enter the actual room. Aryan shows the camera. Vansh says rewind the cctv footage 2 mins back, no one would know that we had come here. Aryan does that. Vansh says good job. Aryan goes. Vansh also leaves.

Vansh asks Riddhima to not come back to the hotel, there are complications, check in another hotel and take rest, give me a call, I love you. He checks Ajay’s contacts and says I guessed it right, I know you are honest, you are Vyom’s dog. He messages, evidence is stolen. Vyom gets angry and says Vansh… I know you did this. He says I will make sure that I don’t spare you. He messages Ajay to meet in the backyard to get evidence. Vansh says I m waiting for you.

He says Riddhima didn’t answer, where is she. He calls her again. Aryan asks where shall I throw this, no wrong person should get this. Sara sees Aryan. She thinks its not good if policemen are here, I have to help Aryan. She goes to Aryan. He says I m not drunk today. She says Ajay is after you. He asks what, what will I do of his evidence. She says hold me, come closer. She hides the evidences. Ajay comes there and asks what’s happening. Sara says bye baby, see you later. She goes. Aryan also goes. Vyom calls Aryan and asks how did evidence disappear. Aryan asks what, did you do this, Ishani would have got trapped if Angre didn’t take the blame. Vyom says you are my informer, think what will the family do if they know that you work for me, I want to trap entire family except you, give the evidence to me. Aryan says fine. He ends call and says sorry, we are united when its about our family, evidences will get trashed. Ajay says you got the evidences stolen. Vansh says you are mistaken, how would we enter the room and steal it. Ajay says I caught Angre in front of you. Vansh denies it. Ajay says I understand what’s happening here. Vansh warns him. He gives him money and asks him to keep it. Ajay says its a big crime to bribe a govt officer. Someone clicks their pic. Ajay returns the money and goes. Vansh says its the officer’s crime, not the one who gives money, we got your pic with notes, lets see what proof Vyom gives you.



Riddhima calls Vansh. He asks where are you. She says Vansh… He worries for her. He gets a threatening message. He asks who are you, how dare you kidnap my wife.

