Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 11th May 2021 Written Update: Vansh defeats Vyom

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Vansh giving the evidence to Ajay and asking to send Vansh family to the jail and ruin their reputation. Ajay asks how he got to know about the evidence is missing. Vyom says that he has texted him. Ajay denies it. Vyom understands that Vansh trapped him. Ishani comes out recording their video and says that it should be live telecasted on media. Vansh comes there clapping hands. Vansh thanks Ishani. Vansh says that he informed the Police, they are on the way. Vansh says Vyom made a perfect plan, but it got failed. Vansh says Vyom will be jailed for framing him, but asks what will happen with Ajay. He is already charged for taking bribe and now drugs. Vansh shows Ajay the video clip. Vansh says that he feels bad for his mother.

Ajay says that he was helpless, Vyom threatened to kill his parents. Vansh asks what Vyom will do now, he caught redhanded with drugs. Police is already searching him in Kiara’s case. Vyom walks away from there. Ishani asks Vansh to stop. Vansh says that the enemy runs away showing his back when he accepts the defeat. Vansh asks Ajay whether he will wait for Police to arrest him or he will inform in his office that he got nothing in the VR hotel. Ajay says Vansh is genius and walks away thanking him. Dadi says that Vansh did a excellent job. Vansh corrects that they have did an excellent job. Their would have been in trouble, if Ishani hadn’t downloaded the app in Ajay’s mobile and Dadi hadn’t done the drama. Any problem is easy to solve when the family is together. They share a group hug.

Vansh and Ishani go to Angre. Angre is surprised to see them and asks about the officers. Vansh says that wherever they have gone, they won’t come back again. Angre asks what he means. Ishani says that Vansh teached them a lesson.

Vansh messages Riddhima to remind her about their date night and asks her to wait in the hotel, he will come and pick her. Vansh receives Riddhima’s call. Riddhima takes Vansh name two times and the call gets disconnected. Vansh gets worried and tried to contact her, but he can’t reach her. He phones to the hotel’s reception to talk to Riddhima and learns that Riddhima didn’t check in there. Vansh then calls the gynecologist as she had a regular check up today. The doctor says that Riddhima left. Vansh worries for Riddhima and recalls his moments with her. He receives threatening message in which it’s written to save Riddhima before 7:30 AM. Vansh calls to that number and shouts how someone dared to kidnap his wife. No one answers the call, then the number is switched off. Vansh angrily leaves the place.

Ishani and Angre are spending a romantic moment. They hear Vansh shouting Angre. Angre says that he needs to go and leaves the room. Ishani gets angry. Vansh tells the family that Riddhima is busy. Ishani says that Riddhima never informs him or anyone where she is going. She must’ve gone to se secret place. Vansh shouts shut up Ishani. He says that Riddhima is kidnapped and if something happens to Riddhima, he won’t spare anyone. Aryan says that Ishani isn’t wrong. Riddhima always caused problems to them, thankfully yesterday she wasn’t there, else they would have been able to save Angre. Ayran says that it’s good that they don’t find Riddhima. Vansh slaps Aryan. Vansh shouts if anyone else has something to say against Riddhima. Aryan leaves from there.

Angre asks what the kidnappers told. Vansh says that they will Riddhima before 7:30. Angre asks what’s the kidnappers demand. Vansh that they don’t have any demand and it seems some personal vengeance. Angre says Vyom. Vansh agrees with Angre. Dadi is scared that Vyom reveals her secret to Vansh, so she tries to convince Vansh that Vyom can’t kidnap Riddhima. Angre says that he got defeated and he wants revenge for that. Vansh says that he will kill Vyom, if he touches Riddhima. Dadi tries to stop Vansh from going to confront Vyom. Vansh says that Riddhima is his wife and her safety is his responsibility. He asks Dadi not to come between him and his responsibility. Vansh leaves with Angre to save Riddhima.

Vansh and Angre come the backyard. Vansh asks Angre to find any clue which will lead them to Riddhima’s whereabouts. Vansh finds the necklace that he gifted Riddhima on the ground. Vansh gets confirmation that Riddhima has come to the hotel. Vansh then gets a piece of Riddhima’s dress.

The episode ends.

Precap: Vansh goes to save Riddhima. Vandh fights Vyom. Riddhima is tied up to the chair. Sara says it’s 7AM now, she has 30 mins. Next she will hear her husband’s shout. Sara aims the bow at Vansh. Riddhima shouts Vansh.